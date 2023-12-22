Predicted Man United XI vs West Ham United: Kobbie Mainoo to start again



A number of Manchester United’s walking wounded are starting their recoveries but most will not be quite in time for tomorrow’s trip to London to face West Ham.

Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen and Amad Diallo are all back in some form of training, but unlikely to make the squad.

Harry Maguire and Tyrell Malacia are definitely out, while Victor Lindelof and Anthony Martial’s mysterious absences have not been clearly explained by manager Erik ten Hag.

Diogo Dalot is suspended after his controversial red card against Liverpool last weekend.

If Lindelof remains unavailable, the defence almost picks itself, with Andre Onana in goal, Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right back, Luke Shaw at left back and Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans at centre back.

Sergio Reguilon is the only other fit senior option.

In midfield, with Bruno Fernandes returning in the number 10 role, Ten Hag will have to pick two from the three fit stars, Scott McTominay, Sofyan Amrabat and Kobbie Mainoo, to fit in behind him. Another excellent performance from the 18 year old at Anfield could – and should – see him start.

We think it will be McTominay alongside him, who seems to have won Ten Hag’s trust despite a number of lacklustre performances. Amrabat has hardly set the world on fire so far this season, either.

Hannibal may be an option but could also lose his place on the bench if Eriksen is seen as fit enough for a few minutes’ play.

What Ten Hag will do with his misfiring forwards is probably the biggest question. Does he stick with eager beaver, Rasmus Hojlund, despite his failure to score a single Premier League goal in 13 games?

Martial is rated by premierinjuries.com as having a 25% chance of playing. He could provide an alternative. Marcus Rashford could also play up front.

Rashford may alternatively be reinstated on one of the wings, but we think Ten Hag will stick with Antony on the right and Alejandro Garnacho on the left despite their poor returns of late.

Facu Pellistri is another option.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted XI for tomorrow’s lunchtime kick-off: