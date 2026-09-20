Confirmed Man United XI vs Fulham: Carlos Baleba on the bench, Heaven not in squad

Manchester United welcome back Luke Shaw to the starting XI for today’s Premier League clash against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Shaw returns after missing the last three games with injury.

Carlos Baleba is also in Carrick’s squad, but Benjamin Sesko misses out with injury, as does Matthijs de Ligt despite travelling down with the side.

Here is the fill confirmed line-up:

Defence

Senne Lammens is in goal.

The back four comprises Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Shaw.

Midfield and attack

Kobbie Mainoo and Youri Tielemans start in central midfield.

Ahead of them, Bryan Mbeumo returns on the right wing, Bruno Fernandes is in the number 10 position, Marcus Rashford is on the left-wing and Matheus Cunha is in the false nine role.

Substitutes

Karl Darlow is the substitute keeper. He is joined on the bench by Patrick Dorgu, Leny Yoro, Nous Mazraoui, Andrey Santos, Mason Mount, Baleba, Shea Lacey and Josh Zirkzee.

This means there is no place in the squad for Ayden Heaven after the 3-2 defeat to Brighton in the League Cup on Wednesday.

Amad and Manu Ugarte are also still injured and do not feature.

Final Thoughts

Luke Shaw comes straight back into starting line-up

Carlos Baleba makes the bench and could debut.

Ayden Heaven not included in squad.

Ben Sesko injured and did not travel.

Matthijs de Ligt did travel but isn’t in the squad.

Presenting your United XI to face Fulham ✊ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 20, 2026

Featured image by Dan Mullan/Getty Images