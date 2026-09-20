Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloa namedrops Man United’s four horseman who could run riot at Craven Cottage



With only one win in the Premier League so far, Manchester United are under significant pressure ahead of their game against Fulham on Sunday.

The heat is on Michael Carrick, who needs to turn his players around and get them performing as they did in the previous campaign.

While the backline has received most of the criticism, the team’s attack has also been far from exemplary, with numerous missed chances and a lack of real fluidity.

Interestingly, Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloa has refused to make the mistake of underestimating the Red Devils.

Arbeloa warns Fulham against complacency

During his pre-match press conference, the Spaniard even revealed the names of four United stars that his team need to be wary of on the pitch.

“When I see the players that they have, you can see they can win the game in one second.

“Marcus Rashford, Matheus Cunha, Bruno Fernandes, Youri Tielemans, even the full-backs, they like to go forward.

“They have very talented and top players and, of course, they are Man United, so you know what it means, and like I said before, if we want to beat them – and we believe that we can beat them – we need to play at the very high level that we did at Anfield for 90 minutes.”

Four United players that Fulham need to be wary of

The new summer recruit has looked steady, while both forwards have struggled to make any real impact, especially the Brazilian.

As for the club captain, apart from his heroics against Ipswich Town, the Portuguese superstar has also failed to find any real momentum. The entire team needs to perform to their full potential to earn a positive result from the away game.

After a poor start to their own season, the Cottagers have found form at the worst possible time for United.

Last week, they managed to eke out a point at Anfield while they overcame West Ham in the Carabao Cup. The London side will be full of confidence heading into Sunday’s game.

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