Four things we learned as Man United snatch late draw at Fulham with Cunha’s dramatic equaliser



Four points from four games represent Manchester United’s joint-worst start to a Premier League campaign.

The Red Devils surely need to snap out of this poor league form, and a fixture against Fulham is certainly one they were to use to turn things around and get their season back on track.

However, while they had hoped to do so with a win, they had to settle for a draw, still better than a loss.

There was plenty to take from this game as United played out a 1-1 draw; here is what we learned:

Simplify attacking play

If Manchester United could simplify their attacking play, they would be far more dangerous.

Taking too many touches and playing too many passes slows down their attacks, giving opponents plenty of time to recover. Moreover, the attackers have not been clinical; sometimes they have been unlucky, while other times they have failed to take their chances. Marcus Rashford, for instance, wasted chance after chance in the first half.

Amad, once he returns, is going to have an easy time reclaiming his starting spot

With Amad Diallo sidelined, Bryan Mbeumo had the perfect chance to cement his place on United’s right flank. Carrick has persisted with him in that role, yet Mbeumo has failed to make himself undroppable.

Some United fans are already counting down the days until Amad returns, while others hope Shea Lacey is given a run. That does not bode well for Mbeumo. Where is the highly efficient, direct inverted winger we saw at Brentford?

That version of Mbeumo: decisive, ruthless, and relentless, is what fans are longing for. Unless he rediscovers that edge, Amad will reclaim his starting spot with ease once fit.

Lammens was great

Lammens was the only bright spark from United, especially in the first half. The Belgian single-handedly kept United in the game; without him, United would have been trailing at the break.

His early-season form had raised concerns, but this performance reminded everyone of his quality. United have a gem between the posts, and his display was a timely reassurance of his potential.

Featured image by Julian Finney via Getty Images

