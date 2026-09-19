Three in, one out: Man United spring four huge surprises in travelling squad for Fulham

Manchester United welcome back Luke Shaw and Matthijs de Ligt against Fulham and could hand Carlos Baleba his debut after all three were included in the travelling squad, the Evening Standard reports.

However, Michael Carrick will be without Benjamin Sesko at Craven Cottage, with the striker absent from the matchday group due to an unspecified injury concern.

Carrick’s depleted squad receives timely boost

Before the latest squad update, Shaw, Baleba and De Ligt had all spent recent weeks on the treatment table. Their respective absences left Carrick without his first-choice left-back, his top summer midfield signing and arguably his best central defender.

Patrick Dorgu started as Shaw’s replacement against Sabah and Manchester City but struggled against the Cityzens. Noussair Mazraoui was also used to help cover the gap on the left side of defence in the calamitous 3-2 defeat to Brighton in the League Cup on Wednesday.

De Ligt’s absence at the back has been sorely missed this season, with Carrick’s leaky defence conceding 10 goals in five domestic games.

United travel to west London sitting 13th in the Premier League table and desperate for a victory. The Red Devils have won only one league game this season, against Ipswich, meaning the Fulham fixture carries additional pressure for the manager.

Baleba’s inclusion gives him an opportunity to make his United debut. The Cameroon international has not played for the club since completing his transfer from Brighton during the summer window, having arrived at Old Trafford with a pre-existing ankle injury.

De Ligt could meanwhile make his first appearance of the year. The centre-back’s presence in the squad represents a significant step after his prolonged spell on the sidelines with a back injury.

Nonetheless, Sesko’s absence creates a separate problem in attack. Matheus Cunha has divided fans playing in the false nine position so far this season, with many calling for the Slovenian to get an extended run in the side in his place. Cunha now looks certain to continue in the controversial role for at least one more game.

United must still assess how many of the returning players are ready to start, but the travelling squad gives Carrick more scope to alter his side at both ends of the pitch as the Red Devils pursue only their second league victory of the season.

Final Thoughts

Shaw, Baleba and De Ligt have travelled to Fulham.

Baleba could make his United debut.

De Ligt has been sidelined since November.

Sesko is absent with an unspecified injury concern.

Featured image Alex Pantling via Getty Images