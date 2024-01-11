“Players aren’t daft”: Mikael Silvestre says Timo Werner has “better chance” of success after snubbing Man United



Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre has admitted that Timo Werner was right to choose Tottenham Hotspur over completing a move to Old Trafford.

Werner was one of the names on United’s list of possible striker alternatives in January.

Despite being prolific in the Champions League before United’s elimination from the competition, Rasmus Hojlund has struggled in the Premier League.

The young Dane has registered just one goal in England’s top flight.

Werner, who had a disastrous spell at Chelsea before returning to RB Leipzig in 2022 was tipped as one of the goalscorers who could come in to relieve some of the burden on Hojlund’s shoulders.

However, Tottenham moved in and signed the Germany international before United could materialize their interest.

Fabrizio Romano explained that Werner was intent on playing under Ange Postecoglou and United ultimately elected to try a different type of striker.

Silvestre spoke to GGRecon (via Football365) and said that the 27-year-old star made the right decision.

The former United man pointed out, “Hopefully, it’s second time lucky for him in the Premier League because his first stint at Chelsea was tough.”

“However, I don’t necessarily believe that Timo would have been a good signing for Manchester United because right now, I think any striker would struggle at the club because of the form of the team.”

“Yes, we are in January and there can be something done, but I think it’s a very tough moment for Manchester United to do good business because there aren’t many strikers available and the team isn’t doing well.”

Silvestre added, “Players aren’t daft. Timo is an example of a player that wants to play at Euro 2024 and these players will want to play for a team that’s at the peak of their form because they would have a greater opportunity to showcase their talents and they’d have a better chance of being selected for their national team.”

“You couldn’t guarantee that if you moved to Manchester United at present.”

Werner has the chance to get to the perfect start to life in North London when Tottenham travel to the Theatre of Dreams to take on United this weekend.

With Son Heung-min out of action due to his commitments with the South Korea national team, Werner has a real chance to feature in the match.

