“It drove me crazy”: Willy Kambwala opens up on recent major achievement at Man United



Willy Kambwala has revealed that he made a vow both to himself and his mother during his first Old Trafford visit that he would one day play for Manchester United.

Kambwala was signed by United in October 2020 from Ligue 2 side Sochaux in a deal worth around £3.5million.

When he joined United, Kambwala was just 16 years of age.

At the time, he was widely viewed as a recruit for the future who could slot into the Red Devils’ backline for years to come.

The defender recently got his big break when he made his Premier League debut at the London Stadium against West Ham United.

Kambwala was then used as a substitute in a 3-2 comeback win vs. Aston Villa just three days later.

Standing at 6ft 4in, Kambwala is a physically imposing centre-back capable of comfortably playing out from the back and helping in building up play.

He also provides a towering presence aerially and from set pieces like corners.

He also boasts of sufficient pace and a solid reading of the game – all attributes that he will need if he is to succeed at United.

Kambwala spoke to Le Parisien and shed some light on his journey from a highly-rated starlet in France, to now being a member of the United senior squad.

“It may seem crazy, but when my mother made me start playing football, I made her a promise that I would become a professional at Manchester United when I turned 16.”

“It’s my childhood club. Ever since very little, I’ve said I’m going to play there.”

He added, “A few years ago, I came here as a spectator with Les Ulis, and it drove me crazy to see them playing on my pitch without being able to act.”

“This time, I was there! I didn’t sleep all night.”

As United prepare to host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, the match represents another opportunity for Kambwala to get more senior minutes under his belt.

