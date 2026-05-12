Casemiro reveals the standout Bruno Fernandes trait he loves the most



Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has highlighted a Bruno Fernandes quality that sets him apart from most others in the modern game.

Exit imminent

In January, Casemiro confirmed that he will leave United at the end of the season upon the expiry of his contract.

United had the option of extending his stay by an additional 12 months but they opted against taking it up, presumably in favour of offloading his massive wages from the books.

Casemiro has kicked up extra level since Michael Carrick took over from Ruben Amorim.

Under Carrick, the Brazilian has not only shouldered the burden of protecting United’s backline but has also developed into a reliable goalscorer. Casemiro boasts an impressive nine goals so far this term, in what is the most prolific season of his stellar career.

His performances have prompted supporters to advocate for a transfer U-turn. Indeed, the Old Trafford crowd has on multiple occasions chanted “One more year! One more year!” to an emotional Casemiro, who has consistently absorbed the praise with evident appreciation.

However, the five-time Champions League winner made it clear that there is no chance of him remaining at Old Trafford beyond the end of the season. Carrick also reiterated this.

At the heart of Casemiro’s remarkable goalscoring form stands Fernandes, who has laid on a significant number of his strikes.

Casemiro spoke to Rio Ferdinand on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast and singled out Fernandes’ killer instinct as what he loves the most about him.

Casemiro makes Fernandes admission

The former Real Madrid man told Ferdinand, “Yeah, negative pass. You need to play forward. Doesn’t matter if you lose the ball.”

“But, of course, sometimes you need to play good. But for me, what I like, I love Bruno.”

“What I love [about] Bruno [is that] Bruno play forward every time. Every time he kill the opposite team. He kill [them] every time, he kill. Every time is kill, I kill.”

Casemiro added, “You give me space, I give.”

“I kill you, I kill you, I kill. I love this because sometimes you lose two [or] three balls, but you look in the front all of the time.”

“For me, I love Bruno. I love the game [that] Bruno [plays] because every time [it is] assist, pass, pass, pass, pass forward, pass forward.”

Casemiro missed the 0-0 draw with Sunderland but will be hoping to be back into the team when United host Nottingham Forest on Sunday in their final home game of the season.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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