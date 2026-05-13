Bruno Fernandes will make key decision when Man United appoint Carrick

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes will make a final decision on his future if Michael Carrick is confirmed as the club’s permanent head coach, according to a new report.

Carrick’s at the wheel

Earlier today, it was confirmed that the executive branch have settled on Carrick as their first-choice option to lead the team next season.

The decision will ultimately rest with Sir Jim Ratcliffe, as the Glazer family are happy to cede responsibility over football decisions to their co-owner. A meeting is expected this week to discuss the recommendation, but it would be a major surprise if the British billionaire overruled it.

The former midfielder has exceeded his brief as interim boss – to qualify for the Champions League – having fended off Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to take charge in the wake of Ruben Amorim’s dismissal.

A top-five finish was confirmed over the May bank holiday with a triumphant 3-2 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford, courtesy of a late Kobbie Mainoo winner.

United boast the best form in the Premier League since Carrick was appointed, but INEOS are understood to have been as impressed with his conduct off the pitch as the results he has produced on it.

Similarly, the players themselves have thrown their full support behind the 44-year-old Englishman. Key members of the dressing room, including Fernandes, are believed to have made the case for the current coaching regime to remain in place after such an impressive second half of the campaign.

Fernandes’ future is decided

The Mirror reveals Fernandes, who continues to be linked with a bombshell exit, is now ready to commit his long-term future once Carrick’s position is confirmed.

“United are keen to get Carrick in place before the end of this month, so he can start planning for next season. Carrick has proved a hugely popular figure within the squad and has been the frontrunner for several weeks. And Carrick’s imminent appointment is expected to result in captain Bruno Fernandes committing his long term future to United as well,” the report states.

The Portugal international’s contract expires in 2027, though the club can trigger an automatic one-year extension. However, it also contains a release clause worth £57 million to clubs outside of England.

And given Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal are expected to renew last summer’s interest in luring him to the Middle East with an eye-watering offer, while European giants Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain also keep tabs, there have been doubts swirling around the club’s best – and most important – player.

Final Thoughts

Fresh from his best season in a red shirt, with Fernandes a shoo-in to win every Player of the Year award on offer in England as he stands on the verge of breaking the Premier League’s assist record, United simply cannot afford to let the 31-year-old talisman leave.

Talks are understood to be underway to agree a new deal, but this crucial development of Carrick remaining at the helm may be the impetus needed for both parties to strike an agreement. Stability and certainty are two fundamentals when convincing a footballer to sign a contract – the interim boss becoming the permanent one provides both.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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