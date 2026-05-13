Home » Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes go head-to-head for major honour

Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes go head-to-head for major honour

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Bruno Fernandes


Manchester United midfielder Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes are competing to come out on top in the race to win a major accolade, it has been confirmed.

Lethal partnership

Casemiro and Fernandes have played a crucial role this season to help the club secure a sensational return to the Champions League after a two-year break.

The pair were vital cogs under now-sacked head coach Ruben Amorim, and have even taken on greater responsibility since Michael Carrick was named as the Portuguese coach’s replacement.

Fernandes and Casemiro have started all games they’ve been available for under Carrick. Casemiro only missed last weekened’s goalless stalemate with Sunderland but he is expected to be back for the upcoming meeting with Nottingham Forest, having trained with his teammates at Carrington today.

Both Fernandes and Casemiro are chasing landmark milestones with just two games of the season left.

Fernandes is on 19 assists, just one shy of matching the Premier League assist record, which is held jointly by Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry. Meanwhile, Casemiro is one goal away from reaching double figures for the first time in his career.

In a recent interview with Rio Ferdinand, Casemiro detailed how much he loves playing with Fernandes. The Brazilian hailed Fernandes’ killer instinct, which he said puts him in a completely different class to others.

Fernandes has assisted six of Casemiro’s nine strikes.

But the pair are rivalling each other to scoop up the latest PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award.

Award battle

Earlier on Wednesday, the PFA confirmed that Fernandes and Casemiro feature in a shortlist of six players who are in the running for the coveted prize.

For either star to land the award, they will not only have to ward off competition from each other, but also from Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Rayan Cherki (Manchester City) and Noah Okafor (Leeds United).

You can vote for Casemiro and Fernandes here.

The pair will be eager to link up once more on the pitch against Forest this weekend as they look to end the season strongly.

Featured image Jan Kruger via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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