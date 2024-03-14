Borussia Dortmund want to keep Jadon Sancho beyond the expiry of his loan this season



Manchester United face a pivotal summer at the end of the season with the future of the manager as well as multiple marquee stars in question.

Jadon Sancho is near the top of that list, with his wages and the initial investment making sure his every move in the summer will be scrutinised.

The player has blown hot and cold on loan at Borussia Dortmund after joining in January amid a falling out with Erik ten Hag.

However, he has started showing some signs of form recently, with his wondergoal against PSV sealing Dortmund’s progression into the Champions League quarterfinals.

His recent exploits seem to have convinced the Dortmund hierarchy that there is a talented player waiting to be unlocked again.

Simon Stone of BBC Sport reports that Dortmund fully intend to keep Sancho beyond the expiry of his loan spell at the end of the season.

United’s stance on Dortmund’s interest is not clear yet, especially as with every year Sancho spends on loan, especially on terms as unfavourable as he is on right now at Dortmund, his value tanks further.

It is obvious that Dortmund can’t afford the financial package which would make a permanent move worth considering for United.

Like the case of Mason Greenwood, United’s best chance would be that the player balls out on loan to hopefully cultivate some permanent transfer interest from richer clubs.

Having said that, a confirmation of interest from Dortmund, even if the prospect of a permanent move is unlikely, strengthens United’s negotiating stance.

In January, they had to agree to unfavourable terms as the player had no suitors at his wage and he had no future at United

Now, after a loan spell that is trending in the positive direction, at least he has gained one admirer. Hopefully, that one will extend to multiple, eventually leading to a bidding war.

