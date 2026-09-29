Joshua Zirkzee key to Man United’s January move for 29-yo PL hitman

Manchester United failed to upgrade their attack over the summer but could have the chance to address the position in January. The Red Devils have traditionally refrained from investing heavily in the winter transfer window, but their underwhelming start to the season is likely to force a change in plans.

The Premier League giants are 12th in the league table after five games, having managed just one win so far. They have also exited the EFL Cup in the third round at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion.

United have created the most chances in the English top flight this season and have also registered the most shots, but their finishing has let them down. The Red Devils wanted to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window amid the uncertainty surrounding Joshua Zirkzee.

Among the players linked with the club was Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta, but the move never materialised as Zirkzee ended up staying. However, it now appears that United could get a second run at the French striker at the turn of the year.

United eyeing January Mateta move

According to TEAMtalk, United are hot on the heels of Mateta ahead of the winter transfer window. The report states: “Manchester United are looking at potential attacking options for January as they seek greater competition for Benjamin Sesko, with Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta among the players very much on director of football Jason Wilcox’s radar, TEAMtalk can confirm.”

“The 29-year-old French striker has been trying to secure a move away from Palace for much of the last two years, and his camp has now contacted United as the club assesses its options for the New Year.”

The report confirms that Wilcox is convinced by the Frenchman and believes that the player’s Premier League experience and goalscoring record can be invaluable for the Red Devils. United wanted to add more competition for Benjamin Sesko in the squad in the summer but budget constraints had their hands tied.

However, the frontline can no longer be ignored, the report stresses, adding: “We understand that the addition of a new striker will now become a top priority for the club ahead of the January window, which officially opens for business in just 94 days’ time.”

Jean-Philippe Mateta Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 32 25 12 - 2 - 2,223' UEFA Conference League 12 9 2 3 1 - 682' EFL Cup 3 2 - - - - 225' UEFA Conference League Qualifying 2 2 1 - 1 - 180' Community Shield 1 1 1 - - - 90' FA Cup - - - - - - - Total 50 39 16 3 4 - 3,400'

Zirkzee key to Mateta pursuit?

Mateta has been itching for a move away from Selhurst Park for almost two years and reportedly attempted to cancel his contract, which will expire next year, this summer. With the player out of contract in less than 12 months, January could represent the final option for Palace to secure a transfer fee for his signature.

Meanwhile, it now appears that Zirkzee could play a crucial role in United’s winter pursuit of the French striker. TEAMtalk adds: “There is also ongoing interest from Saudi Arabia, but a move to Manchester United would clearly appeal to Mateta if the opportunity develops.”

“United’s plans could also involve Joshua Zirkzee, with TEAMtalk understanding that the club will actively look to move the Dutchman on in the New Year.”

“There remains interest in Zirkzee in Italy and England, with Palace one of the clubs who have maintained a long-standing interest in the former Bologna man.”

Final Thoughts

Mateta could be a fantastic addition to United’s squad and could inject life back into the attack in January. The Frenchman could also aid in Sesko’s development, so the Red Devils must get this deal across the line in January.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ Jean-Philippe Mateta was linked with United in the summer.

⚠️ This could be speculation on the part of the news outlet.

TPP view

While United could have Mateta on their wish list for 2027, it may be too early to suggest that they will move for him in January

Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images