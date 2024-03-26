Tyrell Malacia “unlikely” to return from injury before next season



Tyrell Malacia is “unlikely to make his comeback before the end of season” in a major blow to Manchester United’s hopes of a strong end to a disappointing campaign.

The Dutch fullback has not played a single minute this season after also being unavailable for the club’s pre-season tour of America last summer.

Malacia’s last appearance for United came at the end of last season in a 2-1 win over Fulham at Old Trafford; a victory which helped Erik ten Hag’s side clinch Champions League qualification.

And the Dutch manager would likely have been hoping the 24-year-old fullback would be able to play a similarly important role in this season’s run-in following the debilitating injury to Luke Shaw.

Shaw was forced off the pitch just minutes into the second-half against Luton in February. It was later revealed the England international had suffered a serious hamstring problem, ruling him out until the final weeks of the season.

A report by the Daily Mail has now revealed Malacia is “unlikely” to feature at all in this time period either.

A complicated knee injury, involving a damaged cartilage meniscus, is responsible for the former Feyenoord man’s absence this season. It has required two separate surgeries, both involving months of physical rehabilitation.

At one point during this process, Malacia returned home to the Netherlands to continue with his recovery process. He has been a constant presence at Carrington – United’s training ground – in recent months, however, with the Daily Mail describing him as “focused on getting fit for the start of next season.”

On the weekend, an update emerged from Germany, detailing how Malacia was dealing with mental struggles, alongside his physical injuries. The Daily Mail report describes this as “somewhat wide of the mark”.

The English tabloid writes: “While Malacia has had to overcome the psychological challenges typically involved in any long-term rehab, the injury itself and several setbacks in his recovery are the reason he has not played at all this season.”

United officials are described as “comfortable” with the approach the player’s rehabilitation process, privately acknowledging there has simply been unfortunate relapses outside of both parties’ control.

Without the prospect of a healthy left-back for much of the remainder of a crucial period for United, Ten Hag’s hopes for a successful end to the season – in the form of Champions League qualification and a successful FA Cup campaign – have received a significant blow.