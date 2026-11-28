Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is yet to play a game under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine took charge at Old Trafford last week and has endured a tough start to his tenure.

Pochettino’s team have lost two of the three games since his arrival. His reign started with a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield, before a 2-2 draw against Sporting CP in midweek in the Champions League generated some hope.

However, the Red Devils were delivered a reality check by Brentford, who secured a 4-0 win on Saturday, 28 November, at Old Trafford. Pochettino has failed to improve his team’s goalscoring form, and perhaps could do with a fit and firing Rashford in his team.

The Englishman has yet to register a goal or an assist this season and is currently sidelined with an injury. A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that Fenerbahçe are already planning to prise the 29-year-old away in January.

Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has now provided a timely update on Rashford’s future.

Pochettino keen to work with Rashford

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano explained why Pochettino remains keen to work with Rashford. He said: “Rashford is returning from injury and has started individual training. That is good news for Pochettino.”

“Don’t forget what I told you when they appointed Pochettino. He has always been a big fan of Rashford.”

“When Pochettino was at Paris Saint-Germain and Rashford was one of the young stars emerging at Manchester United, Pochettino was pushing like crazy to sign Marcus Rashford for Paris Saint-Germain. So I would not be surprised if Mauricio Pochettino decides to invest a lot in Marcus Rashford.”

Rashford was outstanding on loan to Barcelona last season, finishing with 14 goals and 15 assists, but has failed to replicate that form this season. The situation, understandably, has fuelled talks of a possible exit as early as January.

Marcus Rashford Stats: Last Season vs This Season 2025/26 to 2026/27 Stat 2026/27 2025/26 Season 2026/27 2025/26 Club England, Manchester United Barcelona Competition All competitions All competitions Apps 10 49 Minutes 655 2636 Starts 8 26 Sub appearances 2 23 Goals 0 14 Non-penalty goals 0 14 Assists 0 11 Page 1 of 4 1234 Stat 2026/27 2025/26 Goals + assists 0 25 Minutes per goal – 188 Avg rating 6.03 6.94 Shots 14 81 Shots on target 6 46 Shot accuracy % 42.9% 56.8% Conversion % 0.0% 17.3% Passes 259 1155 Pass accuracy % 80.2% 83.0% Key passes 21 66 Page 2 of 4 1234 Stat 2026/27 2025/26 Dribbles attempted 35 125 Dribbles completed 16 44 Dribble success % 45.7% 35.2% Tackles 7 15 Interceptions 1 4 Tackles + interceptions 8 19 Blocks 0 3 Duels 78 256 Duels won 34 103 Duels won % 43.6% 40.2% Page 3 of 4 1234 Stat 2026/27 2025/26 Dribbled past – – Fouls won 8 37 Fouls committed 9 17 Yellow cards 1 3 Red cards 0 0 Penalties won 0 1 Penalties conceded 0 – Penalties scored 0 0 Penalties missed 0 0 Page 4 of 4 1234

Rashford unlikely to leave in January

The Peoples Person recently relayed comments from journalist Ben Jacobs, who said that Rashford could be available at the right price in 2027, sparking talk of a January exit.

Romano, however, was quick to rubbish any talk of the Englishman’s departure in mid-season, adding: “I do not see any movement happening in January.”

“Then, in the summer, it will depend on what happens between now and the summer of 2027. But Rashford is certainly a name to take into consideration.”

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 9/10

Why?

✅ Reported by a top-tier source.

✅ Marcus Rashford’s direct approach suits Mauricio Pochettino’s tactics.

TPP view

We believe that United are unlikely to cash in on Rashford in January, although the final decision could depend on Pochettino

Featured image by Angel Martinez via Getty Images