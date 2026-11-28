Manchester United find themselves in a predicament as they sweat over the future of Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes has inarguably been United’s most consistent performer over the past half a decade, proving to be a talisman under different managers.

However, his future and role under Mauricio Pochettino remains unclear. The United captain has yet to commit to the club’s new project.

Manchester United trigger extension clause in Bruno Fernandes’ contract

As far as Manchester United’s official stance is concerned, Bruno Fernandes is in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford.

However, on Friday, The Athletic reported that United have activated an option to extend Fernandes’ contract.

The deal, which was initially due to expire in the summer of 2027, included the option of a further 12 months. The Red Devils have reportedly exercised the option, ensuring the Portuguese superstar will not be able to talk to foreign clubs from January to discuss a free transfer next summer.

Still, The Athletic underlined that the extension does not rule out a sale next year and all it does is put United in a position to demand a fee for Fernandes.

Talks over long-term deal going nowhere

Now, Fabrizio Romano has shed more light on the situation and relationship between the two parties.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano claimed that talks between United and Fernandes over a new long-term contract are “completely blocked”.

It is understood the 32-year-old wants to see a United project capable of competing for the Premier League and Champions League.

“I told you in the previous video that Manchester United activated the option to extend Bruno’s contract for one more season, until 2028. But let me clarify: the new contract talks between Bruno and Manchester United are completely blocked,” Romano said.

“So the fact that United activated the option to extend Bruno Fernandes’ contract is a protection, but it doesn’t mean Bruno is 100% staying for the 2027/28 season at all.”

Romano continued: “Bruno wants to understand which direction United are going. Bruno wants to understand how the feeling will be with Mauricio Pochettino. Bruno wants to understand if Manchester United will really build a team able to compete to win the Premier League and compete for the Champions League. Bruno wants to win.”

Bruno Fernandes, 2026/27 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Competition Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Apps 10 5 1 16 Goals 4 4 0 8 Assists 2 0 0 2 Goals + assists 6 4 0 10 Avg rating 7.13 7.13 6.30 7.08

Accordingly, the United hierarchy will have the winter transfer window to show their captain, and more importantly Mauricio Pochettino, that they mean business.

It has been reported elsewhere that INEOS intend to strengthen the club’s backline in January.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images