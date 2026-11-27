

Mauricio Pochettino is yet to win a game since taking charge of Manchester United with defensive errors costing the team big time.

From Matthijs de Ligt’s error-strewn display at Anfield to Senne Lammens’ mistakes in Portugal, it is clear that the leaky backline needs reinforcements in January.

With the Red Devils languishing in 19th position in the Premier League, the Argentine boss will quickly have to zero in on his go-to stars as he seeks to guide the team back out of the relegation zone.

As previously relayed by The Peoples Person, Ayden Heaven, who is yet to feature under the new boss, could make way once the transfer window reopens.

Ayden Heaven 26/27 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Apps 5 2 1 8 Minutes 225 155 90 470 Starts 2 2 1 5 Goals 0 0 0 0 Assists 0 0 0 0 Tackles 6 6 1 13 Interceptions 3 1 1 5 Blocks 0 0 0 0 Duels 29 16 10 55 Duels won 19 12 6 37 Duels won % 65.5% 75.0% 60.0% 67.3% Fouls won 6 1 3 10 Fouls committed 3 4 2 9 Yellow cards 2 1 0 3 Red cards 0 0 0 0 Penalties conceded 0 1 0 1 Clean sheets 0 0 0 0

Ayden Heaven looking to leave

The former Arsenal youth product feels opportunities will be hard to come by as Pochettino will look to rely on proven names to get the club out of this mess.

Added to this are the links with Calvin Bassey, and the 20-year-old is right to be worried. There were reports that the 20-time English league champions could even cash in permanently.

There is reportedly interest from Fulham, Barcelona, and even West Ham, so clearly, the England Under-20 international is a player in demand.

Football Insider has now reported that INEOS have changed their minds and will only sanction a loan exit. The outlet reported that United have not lost faith and still feel the young centre-back has a bright future in the game.

Only a loan will be sanctioned

“Man United will be open to letting Ayden Heaven leave on loan, but not permanently, in the January window, sources have told Football Insider.

“The 20-year-old watched four centre-backs utilised ahead of him in Mauricio Pochettino’s first game in charge as United were beaten 4-0 by Liverpool last weekend. He was also an unused substitute against Sporting in midweek too, with opportunities potentially set to be at a premium under the new Red Devils boss.

“The club are likely to field loan offers for Heaven in the new year and could accept one of them. They are not yet keen to let him go permanently, with high hopes for his future in the game.”

With De Ligt struggling and Lisandro Martinez reportedly linked with an exit, there is every chance Ayden Heaven could get a chance soon.

He needs to take it when it comes. Then his immediate prospects could look a lot different once January comes around.

Feature image Julian Finney via Getty Images