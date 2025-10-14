Jack Fletcher, Shea Lacey tipped to make the difference for United during AFCON period



It has been quite surprising to see Ruben Amorim not trust the Manchester United academy this season despite the obvious gaps in the squad.

The head coach handed debuts to Chido Obi, Harry Amass, and Tyler Fredricson last season, while Toby Collyer also saw a lot of minutes.

The Red Devils were second for minutes provided to teenagers, and most fans thought Amorim would continue that tradition this term.

But so far, that has not proven to be the case with Chido Obi not involved in any matchday squad while Amass has been loaned out.

Jack Fletcher, Shea Lacey has caught Amorim’s eye

But that might change soon if The Daily Mail are to be believed.

Shea Lacey and Jack Fletcher have impressed for the U21s and have caught the ex-Sporting CP boss’ eye as well during first team training.

Fletcher can play in midfield and has even been tried at left-back this season, while Lacey, who was called up to England senior team training, can play on the right.

And with Amad, and Bryan Mbeumo set to leave for the Africa Cup of Nations at the end of the year, Amorim could turn to the duo to fill the gap in the squad.

Duo can step up during AFCON

“Jack Fletcher and Shea Lacey are the two players who have made the biggest impression in first-team training.

“With Mbeumo and Amad set to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations at the end of this year, plus Amorim’s desire to play Fernandes deeper, it opens up the prospect of Lacey and/or Fletcher being drafted into a position that would suddenly lack depth.”

Fans are yearning to see academy graduates get involved more so hopefully, either of the two can get on the pitch sometime this season.

The midfield is an obvious area that could do with more quality, something both Fletcher twins — Jack and Tyler can definitely provide.

Feature image Ben Roberts photo via Getty Images

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