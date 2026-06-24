Jack Fletcher: United have changed their stance since Carrick’s arrival



Manchester United’s academy is bursting with talent, but due to the lack of games last season, not too many minutes could be afforded to the wonderkids knocking on the head coach’s door.

Before his sacking in January, Ruben Amorim handed first-team debuts to Jack Fletcher, Shea Lacey and Bendito Mantato last season.

The son of United legend Darren Fletcher, Jack, made three consecutive cameos off the bench in the Premier League, playing both as a deep-lying playmaker and even as an attacking midfielder.

His performances for United’s Under-21s was eye-catching as well, with the Manchester-born ace scoring six times in all competitions while registering nine assists.

Jack Fletcher’s minutes reduced drastically after Carrick’s arrival

It was expected that the 19-year-old would see more minutes after Michael Carrick took charge, with the club legend known for his love for the club’s academy.

However, it was his brother, Tyler Fletcher, who made more of an impression on the new head coach, and ended up making two substitute appearances in the English top flight.

His performances even saw him make Scotland’s World Cup squad, while Jack had to make do with only two matchday call-ups.

The England Under-19 international is quite versatile, capable of playing as a No. 8 and even a No. 10, but both positions are currently under lock and key in the first team.

Tyler Fletcher has benefited immensely

Kobbie Mainoo is a guaranteed starter under Carrick, and there is very little chance of dislodging Bruno Fernandes on current form.

Tyler, on the other hand, excels as a defensive midfielder, a position the Red Devils are desperate to strengthen during the summer window.

That explains why the Scotland international is expected to feature more prominently under Carrick as opposed to his twin brother.

United still like Jack Fletcher a lot, and have not given up hope of seeing him as part of the first team moving forward.

INEOS have taken a call on the immediate future of Jack Fletcher

However, as revealed by Sully, the 20-time English league champions are considering sending him out on loan next season.

“Jack Fletcher is another player whom United are considering sending on loan,” the reliable source mentioned on social media.

Whether he gets a chance in pre-season is still not clear, nor are there any details regarding the clubs chasing the Englishman’s signature on loan.

Hopefully, he can make an impression on the head coach before leaving and can excel in the EFL before returning as a more rounded midfielder, ready to make a mark in the United first team.

Feature image Ben Roberts photo via Getty Images

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