Pierre Kalulu: Manchester United not put off by Juventus star’s price tag

Manchester United delivered their most complete performance of the campaign in Michael Carrick’s first game in charge.

The Red Devils outclassed Manchester City on all fronts, scoring twice and keeping a clean sheet to secure all three points.

It would be all too easy to get carried away with the convincing derby triumph. However, United need more quality depth across the pitch to produce such performances consistently.

Manchester United set their sights on Pierre Kalulu

According to Calciomercato (via Sport Witness), Manchester United are among the clubs interested in Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu.

The Italian outlet states that the “Premier League is waiting” for Kalulu, who has also attracted the attention of Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 25-year-old Frenchman is capable of operating in the heart of defence as well as out wide on the right. He has made 27 appearances for the Old Lady across all competitions this season, scoring once and registering four assists.

His form has attracted interest from Premier League clubs and Juve are unlikely to resist cashing in on their star player.

Juventus set Kalulu price tag

Juventus signed Kalulu from AC Milan on an initial loan deal in 2024 before investing €20m to sign him permanently a year later.

Calciomercato claim an offer of around €30m could convince the Turin-based outfit to part ways with the France international.

It is added that the figure is affordable for the likes of United.

United are on the lookout for a defender as Harry Maguire, who was rock solid against City, is in the final six months of his contract.

Interestingly, several Serie A clubs are trying to convince Maguire to move to Italy. As far as the January transfer window is concerned, Carrick has “slammed the door shut” on a potential exit for the England defender.

