Aurelien Tchouameni: Chelsea will move for Man United target on one condition

Manchester United’s pursuit of Aurelien Tchouameni faces a new threat as Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso reportedly plans a reunion with the 26-year-old midfielder, but only under one key condition.

Dream Target

While Elliot Anderson was considered the leading candidate to replace Casemiro heading into the summer window, Fabrizio Romano reveals INEOS view Tchouameni as their “dream target” to be the Brazilian‘s successor.

However, whereas Anderson was always expected to leave Nottingham Forest for a top club, even if it required a record-breaking fee for Manchester City to sign him, Tchouameni is already established as a key player for Champions League powerhouse Real Madrid.

Aurelien Tchouameni Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played La Liga 33 31 1 - 8 - 2,623' UEFA Champions League 13 13 1 1 3 - 1,125' Supercopa 2 2 - - - - 180' Copa del Rey 1 0 - 1 - - 13' Total 49 46 2 2 11 - 3,941'

Source: Transfermarkt. However, the arrival of Jose Mourinho at the Santiago Bernabeu has cast fresh doubt on the France international’s future, as the ‘Special One’ is keen to add more creativity in midfield.

The Portuguese tactician is also intent on building around Federico Valverde as captain, with the 27-year-old Uruguayan having been hospitalised after a violent clash with Tchouameni last month.

Mourinho is understood to have identified Chelsea maestro Enzo Fernandez as his priority target. The 2022 World Cup-winning Argentine is open to a switch to the Spanish capital, but the Blues will not consider offers for “anything less than around €140 million” (£120m), according to Diario AS.

Madrid would need to sell in order to generate the funds required to launch a raid for Fernandez, with Tchouameni seen as “one of the players most likely to be involved in a high-profile transfer” to do so.

As such, the report claims that while a “potential departure isn’t the most likely scenario right now… it’s an option that’s gaining traction” amid growing interest in England.

Alonso wants a reunion

Manchester United’s long-standing interest in Tchouameni places them at the front of the queue for the Frenchman in the Premier League — a view mirrored by the player, should he be forced to leave Madrid. However, Spanish journalist Miguel Serrano claims Alonso will instruct the Stamford Bridge hierarchy to target him as a replacement if Fernandez leaves.

The former midfielder was head coach at the Bernabeu up until January, where clashes with key stars and poor results led president Florentino Perez to sack him. However, Tchouameni is understood to have been a player Alonso was happy with, both on and off the pitch.

Furthermore, the 6’2″ midfielder’s contract with Los Blancos expires in 2028. Negotiations have been ongoing to agree an extension, but if a breakthrough cannot be found, this summer would constitute the last chance to command top dollar for his services.

“The Frenchman’s contract with Real Madrid expires in 2028, so his situation is becoming increasingly important. If he doesn’t renew and continues until the summer of 2027, Real Madrid believe they would lose leverage in future negotiations, as he would be entering the final year of his contract,” Defensa Central reports.

“Meanwhile, some believe Tchouaméni has already reached his peak, so a sale for around €80 million (£70m) wouldn’t be amiss. However, José Mourinho’s opinion will be crucial in this whole affair.”

Final Thoughts

If Mourinho is demanding Real Madrid sign Fernandez, and Alonso wants Tchouameni in west London to replace him, it sets up the potential for a part-exchange deal in order for the Spanish side to secure a cheaper price for the Argentine. Manchester United would have no comparable gambit to offer to lure Tchouameni to Old Trafford, though INEOS may be prepared to spend more than the Blues to do so, particularly if the price is as low as £70m.

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