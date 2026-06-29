Mateus Fernandes: Are Man United or Spurs leading race for West Ham star?

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are continuing to battle for Mateus Fernandes’ signature, though a clear frontrunner is now emerging, according to a new report.

Theatre of Dreams

The Red Devils have zeroed in on Fernandes as a priority this summer after being priced out of a move for Nottingham Forest maestro Elliot Anderson, who was considered the primary target to replace Casemiro. The fact that Manchester City were forced to stump up a club-record £116 million fee for the 23-year-old England international gives credence to INEOS’ decision to withdraw from the race and focus on alternatives.

There was hope that West Ham’s relegation would force the East London club into accepting a cut-price deal for Fernandes. However, a cash injection from the new majority owner, Daniel Křetínský, has eased the financial pressures, and the growing number of suitors for the 21-year-old Portuguese starlet has further strengthened their negotiating position.

Former United coach, Neil Harris, who spent nearly 20 years at Old Trafford, believes Fernandes may have an even higher ceiling than Anderson, comparing the youngster to the best midfielder in Europe.

“I think he’s got levels that maybe Anderson…[hasn’t] got to go. When I look at him, I see Vitinha. I see him being a conductor in games with his tempo and things like that,” Harris states.

Mateus Fernandes Premier League stats: 2025/26 Season

Appearances 36 Minutes per game 84 Touches 58.9 Key passes 1.0 Accurate passes 37.9 Interceptions 1.0 Tackles 2.9 Goals and assists 7

Source: Sofascore

While Manchester United have been leading the race for the past month, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City have all expressed interest as well. Further afield, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have both made advances to the Olhão native’s representatives, led by super agent Jorge Mendes.

Fernandes is understood to consider Old Trafford a ‘dream move’, citing his namesake, Bruno, as a childhood idol after coming through Sporting CP’s academy, before a switch to Southampton in 2023. When the Saints faced relegation last year, West Ham struck a £42 million deal to bring him to the London Stadium.

As a result, the Hammers are demanding a fee in excess of £80 million to part ways with their prized asset. United value him closer to the £60 million mark, leading to protracted negotiations between both clubs and the player’s camp.

This has allowed Tottenham Hotspur to storm into the race, demonstrating a willingness to match West Ham’s demands in an effort to throw their full weight behind new manager, Roberto De Zerbi. A separate big-money pursuit of Sandro Tonali is also underway, with Newcastle United having rejected Spurs’ opening offer of £80 million.

United remain the frontrunners

Despite many reports suggesting Tottenham had pulled ahead of Manchester United, Football Transfers reveals well-placed sources indicate the Mancunian club remain “significantly further ahead in negotiations” with West Ham.

Spurs are said to be focusing on Tonali as their priority, which has afforded the Red Devils the “perfect opportunity to strike.” Formal talks are underway to try and agree a deal.

Throughout this long-winded process, there has been a belief in M16 based on two factors: firstly, Fernandes favours a move to United over his other suitors, particularly a club outside the Champions League; and secondly, the rampant interest in the youngster is being driven primarily by Mendes to extract the best deal for West Ham and his client.

With United said to retain a firm grasp on proceedings, this confidence looks increasingly well-placed. It has even been reported that one of the reasons Real Madrid exited the race was the belief that Fernandes was heading to Old Trafford.

Final Thoughts

Increasingly, this saga feels almost like a game of brinkmanship between the different parties over who will blink first. Manchester United are determined not to overpay for their targets, no matter how highly rated they are by the club’s recruitment team. Conversely, West Ham want maximum value for their most in-demand talent, while his agent wants to line both his and the player’s pockets.

If Tottenham Hotspur are willing to pay the piper, United’s resolute stance will quickly fall apart. But with Spurs advancing a monster deal for Tonali, a player who operates similarly to Fernandes, the idea that they will spend the best part of £200 million on the pair makes little sense.

Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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