Marcus Rashford: Tottenham’s plan for Man United star explained

Manchester United remain intent on selling Marcus Rashford this summer despite FC Barcelona’s refusal to make his loan spell in Catalonia permanent.

Barcelona play hardball

Rashford, 28, spent last season on loan with the Blaugrana, returning 14 goals and 14 assists in all competitions as he helped his adopted club defend their La Liga title.

German manager Hansi Flick was keen for the England international to remain at the Camp Nou, having been impressed by his attitude and commitment in a squad-based role. With Lamine Yamal and Raphinha the undisputed starters on either flank, Rashford often shone as a versatile option from the bench or as a deputy if either was injured.

Marcus Rashford Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played LaLiga 32 18 8 9 3 - 1,762' UEFA Champions League 11 5 5 4 - - 579' Copa del Rey 4 3 1 1 - - 249' Supercopa 2 0 - - - - 32' Total 49 26 14 14 3 - 2,622'

However, Barcelona refused to trigger the £26 million buy option in the deal with United, leading to months of protracted negotiations between the two clubs. With no agreement in place as the June 15 deadline for the loan passed, the Wythenshawe native will return to Old Trafford once his World Cup campaign with England concludes next month.

In an ironic twist, a significant factor in Barcelona’s decision was their £70 million capture of Anthony Gordon – Rashford’s main rival on the left wing for the Three Lions – from Newcastle United. The fact that Rashford has enjoyed a far better tournament in North America than Gordon thus far may be giving the Spanish giants pause for thought over that decision.

The race heats up

A number of clubs have expressed interest in profiting from Barcelona’s loss, including Arsenal, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur. INEOS are understood to have a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ in place over a £40 million release clause to any Premier League clubs except for Liverpool or Manchester City.

Further afield, Bayern Munich – who were pursuing Gordon before Barcelona hijacked their deal – are monitoring the situation, while Fotomac reveals rivals Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are both in the hunt. A number of Saudi Pro League sides are also credited as suitors.

The report states the two Turkish heavyweights are both “closely monitoring” the Englishman after adding him to their transfer lists – a decision which has “excited” fans in Istanbul.

However, Rashford is understood to have no desire to complete a switch to the Super Lig at this stage of his career, preferring a top European club like Bayern Munich if Barcelona fail to renew talks before the end of the window. He also does not want to join another Premier League team.

Unperturbed by this, Fotomac claims Tottenham are “preparing an offer” as they have placed the forward “high on their transfer list for the summer window.” The Lilywhites are unwilling to meet Manchester United’s £40 million demand, however, further complicating their pursuit, even if Roberto De Zerbi is pushing for the deal to happen.

The report concludes that Bayern’s interest could be a “decisive factor” in Rashford’s decision, with a strong desire to play in next season’s Champions League. It is unclear whether the Bundesliga giants would be willing to pay that type of sum for a player who turns 29 in October.

Final Thoughts

Manchester United will care little where Rashford is plying his trade next season as long as that club is prepared to take him off their hands permanently. Increasingly, however, it feels as if he is willing to wait for Barcelona to revisit a move, with the Catalans believed to be interested in another loan deal, which may include an obligation to buy clause.

The Red Devils steadfastly rejected attempts to engineer this proposal during previous talks. But the lack of alternative options, in combination with Rashford’s desire to return to Spain, means INEOS may be forced to compromise and accept Barcelona’s offer if this saga drags on into August.

Featured image Michael Steele via Getty Images

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