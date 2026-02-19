Senne Lammens: Coach Eric Steele pinpoints factor behind uptick in form

Manchester United surprised many people when they chose to sign the relatively inexperienced Senne Lammens instead of World Cup-winning veteran Emiliano Martinez in the summer.

The Belgian has impressed, carrying out the basics and providing a sense of security at the back that Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir could not.

Lammens was discussed by former Manchester United goalkeeping coach Eric Steele, who worked under Sir Alex Ferguson and recommended the signing of David de Gea back in 2011.

Massive change

Steele was speaking on the Talk of the Devils podcast and pinpointed what he thinks has changed for the 23-year-old in recent weeks.

He stated that Lammens had started well when he came in but then his level dropped, pinpointing long-range goals he conceded against Aston Villa and AFC Bournemouth as possible moments of concern. When commenting on his pre-match preparation before Ruben Amorim was sacked, he stated, “a change has helped because now we’ve got a goalkeeping coach, Craig Morrison, who’s been able to get on the grass and get Lammens back working properly.”

He elaborated, “I just look at the fact that when I’ve been to games and watched the warm-up, I couldn’t believe I saw a goalkeeping coach who didn’t kick a ball — that was Vital, who was Amorim’s goalkeeping coach. I looked and thought, if you can’t actually distribute the ball yourself, how do you get your message across?”

Commenting further on Lammens’ new goalkeeping coach, he stated, “I’m delighted that Craig Morrison’s waited five years and now has his chance. He’s a good coach. He can bring in the technical detail that’s needed. I think that’s what Lammens needs. I saw how he performed when he first came in. In that middle phase until Amorim went, I didn’t see his performance level staying high — I think it dipped. But now the game plan’s changed. He doesn’t have to play risky football at times, which was happening.”

Change in formation

Steele also believes that the recent formation switch last month will help Lammens progress.

He claimed, “we need wins under a new manager and it’s helped — you’ve got Maguire back, you’ve got players back in the right positions, the right shape. That will probably bring us on to Steve Holland. But I’m delighted for Lammens. Think about his age — he’s only going to get better. He’ll improve now because he’s being coached properly.”

Praise for adaptation skills

Steele also had kind words for how Lammens has dealt with the pressure of moving from the Belgian league to the Premier League in a matter of months.

He claimed, “to go from Belgian football — probably one full season — and still go for that kind of player takes courage. It’s going well so far. There are improvements to be made, but it feels like a positive signing. It takes bravery. It takes him having trust and faith in what he’s been given each day. That’s important in a new club.”

Lammens proved his worth with a couple of late saves against West Ham United, which finally helped his side secure a 1-1 draw.

Speaking on Lammens’ recent form, Steele asserted, “the big thing about being a Manchester United goalkeeper is you have to make the big saves when it matters. He’s done that in the last two or three games — vital moments, big saves. You have to have total focus and concentration. You never switch off.”

David de Gea comparison

Steele also claimed that Lammens’ situation is reminiscent of when David de Gea was brought into the club.

He did mention one key difference between the two situations, though, as Lammens is only playing once a week and lacks the European experience De Gea had when he moved.

Nonetheless, Steele looked at the positives of the situation and claimed, “the plus factor is he’s spending Monday to Friday on the training ground. He’s getting the work he needs — good, repetitive work. The secret of coaching and managing is doing repetitive things in different ways. That’s what he’ll be getting now.”

He pinpointed that there will be many more expert long-distance shooters in the Premier League in comparison to the Belgian league, and this is something he will need to get used to. Finally, Steele claimed that his ability to adapt to his new role so quickly is a “hugely encouraging sign”.

Senne Lammens 25/26 season

Games played Goals conceded Clean sheets Mins played 20 26 4 1800

Source:transfermarkt.com

Featured image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

