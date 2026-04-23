In-form Bruno Fernandes lands prestigious award nomination



Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been nominated for a top accolade amidst his blistering run of form.

Red-hot run

Fernandes is enjoying another brilliant season, with the skipper leading the charge as United push for Champions League qualification.

He has netted eight goals and provided a mind-boggling 18 assists. Fernandes is now just two assists away from matching the Premier League all-time record, which is currently held jointly by Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry.

With five games left to play, there is every chance that Fernandes could even usurp the pair.

The Portugal international enjoyed a brilliant March as United faced Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Bournemouth.

He converted two penalties against Palace and Bournemouth, while also delivering a sublime assist to Benjamin Sesko vs. the former.

The United skipper registered two other top assists in the defeat to Newcastle, setting up Casemiro’s header that momentarily drew the Red Devils level, and then delivered another corner kick to the Brazilian to break the deadlock against Villa.

Fernandes’ best assist came in the victory over Villa when he expertly slipped Matheus Cunha into space, inviting the forward to produce a sublime finish, well past the reach of Emi Martinez.

Fernandes in contention for top award

United have confirmed that Fernandes is vying to win the PFA Premier League Fans’ Player of the Month accolade for March.

To win the prize, he will have to ward off stiff competition from James Garner (Everton), Danny Welbeck (Brighton & Hove Albion), David Raya (Arsenal), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle) and Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest).

Should Fernandes win it, he would become the third United player to bag the award this season after Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo.

It would cap a hat-trick of awards for him, having already won the Premier League Player of the Month and United’s Player of the Month.

You can vote for Fernandes here.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social