Man United make key decisions on Joshua Zirkzee and Patrick Dorgu

Manchester United are in the process of finalising plans for a summer transfer window which could define the INEOS era. While the priority will be a revamp of the midfield, with Casemiro set to depart Old Trafford once his contract expires and Manuel Ugarte’s abject performances meaning he could follow the Brazilian through the exit door, other areas of the pitch also need bolstering.

The Athletic reveals a left-footed centre-back is under consideration amid links to Tottenham Hotspur juggernaut Micky van de Ven. However, the outlet also states a left-back will be targeted alongside an “experienced centre-forward”.

This plan will have a major impact on a host of existing players at Old Trafford, most notably Patrick Dorgu and Joshua Zirkzee, though others in the squad will also feel the effect.

The Sinking Dutchman

Zirkzee has endured a torrid time since arriving in M16 after United struck a £36.5 million deal with Serie A hotshots Bologna, a fee slightly above the Dutchman’s release clause in order to secure a more favourable payment structure.

Nine goals and six assists in 70 appearances tells its own story of a misfiring forward who has failed to adapt to the pace and physicality of Premier League football.

In January, there was significant interest from Italian clubs in bringing the 24-year-old back to the league where he first made his name. AS Roma and Juventus made advances, but were ultimately rebuffed by United to avoid weakening the squad midseason.

However, the Red Devils are understood to be open to a sale this summer to fund the signing of a more established No.9 to support Benjamin Sesko.

Signed from RB Leipzig in a deal worth £73 million last summer, the 6’5 frontman had a quiet start in England before exploding to life under interim boss Michael Carrick from January onwards. It makes sense to target a more reliable partner in crime for Sesko up front, a player with experience and savvy in abundance to both help the 22-year-old Slovenian progress and to lighten the burden on his young shoulders.

The Flying Dane

While Zirkzee’s time in Manchester splutters to an end, Dorgu’s was given a lightning bolt over Christmas after Ruben Amorim’s dismissal – along with his 3-4-2-1 system – led to the Dane being redeployed as a left-winger, first under Darren Fletcher and then by Carrick. While the 6’1 juggernaut is an absolute physical beast, one of the biggest criticisms levelled at him since the £30 million switch from Lecce in January 2025 is his quality, or lack thereof, in the final third.

But this just makes the transformation under the two caretaker coaches all the more impressive, as Dorgu was a force to be reckoned with in the final third across three games on the wing. A superb assist against Burnley with Fletcher in the dugout was followed by back-to-back goals in the victories over Manchester City and Arsenal under Carrick, with the strike against the Gunners a frontrunner for Goal of the Season.

Interestingly, the one match Dorgu played as an out-and-out winger under Amorim – the 1-0 win over Newcastle in December – came on the right-hand side, as the 21-year-old scored a brilliantly-taken volley with his weaker foot to secure all three points for his side.

It was believed United were prioritising a left-winger this summer as links to big names like Yan Diomande, RB Leipzig’s breakout star in Germany, and Aston Villa wizard Morgan Rogers were gathering pace.

However, The Athletic suggests the emergence of Dorgu and the rich vein of form Matheus Cunha is enjoying has led to a left-back emerging as a more urgent priority.

Luke Shaw has played every minute of every Premier League match this season – a feat only managed by the complete absence of cup football at Old Trafford, be it domestic or in Europe.

With a return to the Champions League now within touching distance, INEOS are intent on providing cover to the English full-back as history dictates his body will not cope with the increased workload expected next season. This decision will also bring an end to Tyrell Malacia’s career in Manchester as the 26-year-old Dutchman’s contract expires at the end of this campaign.

Lewis Hall (Newcastle) and Alejandro Balde (Barcelona) have been mooted as potential options to bolster the backline, while a cheaper target like Joaquin Seys (Club Brugge) may be a more sensible pursuit with a limited budget.

Final Thoughts

If the attack can be upgraded simply by welcoming Dorgu back from a long-term hamstring injury, sustained in the 3-2 win at the Emirates, and replacing Zirkzee with a more experienced striker, then will be a plan as cost-effective as it is simple.

However, there is a lingering sense that neither Dorgu nor Cunha are ideally suited to being an out-and-out winger on the left, with the Dane’s best work coming as an overlapping threat and the Brazilian preferring to cut inside.

Similarly, a reliable No. 9 would be a target for every club in Europe if there was a plethora of candidates available. It feels unlikely United will be able to secure such a player without either being forced to compromise on quality or price.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social