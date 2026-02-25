Ethan Wheatley: Bradford City boss explains bizarre decision on Man United loanee



Bradford City manager Graham Alexander has explained what motivated his recent bizarre decision involving Manchester United starlet Ethan Wheatley.

Bradford loan

Wheatley joined Bradford on loan during the winter transfer window. He spent the first half of the campaign on loan with Northampton Town.

He did well at Northampton but United recalled him. A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United deemed his spell there a success but ultimately felt he would develop better elsewhere.

Thus far, Wheatley has made five League One appearances for Bradford, coming off the bench each time. He has yet to register a goal contribution.

Bradford were in action on Tuesday against Rotherham, winning 1-0. Wheatley was among the substitutes yet again but was handed a golden chance to feature more prominently when he was brought on in the 24th minute in place of the injured Kayden Jackson.

However, Wheatley didn’t finish the game, himself being withdrawn after 50 minutes of action.

Alexander spoke to reporters after the final whistle and revealed what prompted him to hook Wheatley and replace him with Stephen Humphrys at Valley Parade.

Bradford boss explains Wheatley decision

The Bantams gaffer said about Wheatley [as quoted by the Yorkshire Post], “I saw him a few minutes before we brought him back off and put Humphs (Stephen Humphrys) on, he was absolutely breathing out of his backside.”

“He’s missed a lot of football over the winter with his injury and he’s getting back up to speed.”

“I thought it was the right thing to bring him on for Kayden with our press. They’re quite an aggressive line-up, so there’s space in behind for us to keep working.”

Alexander added, “I did actually say to Chris (Lucketti) after five minutes, because it was quite early when he came on, I think we might have to use another nine at a certain point.”

“I thought it could be good for Humphs to come on with how they play for the last 20, 25 minutes. All three of them proved a handful for Rotherham to deal with.”

Alexander’s comments indicate that Wheatley is still working his way back to full fitness, having spent multiple weeks on the sidelines during the latter stages of his Northampton loan.

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social