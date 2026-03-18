Swindon Town boss fires stark warning to James Scanlon after worrying dip



Swindon Town boss Ian Holloway has sent a blunt public warning to Manchester United loanee James Scanlon as his time with the side hits a rough patch.

First taste of senior football

Scanlon sealed a deadline-day loan switch to Swindon during the January transfer window.

The move marked Scanlon’s first loan spell and his first experience of senior club football, despite his regular appearances for Gibraltar.

Though only 19, he has amassed 20 caps for his country, scoring two goals in that period.

Scanlon got off to a dream start to life at Swindon, scoring a superb goal in his first start. However, things have taken a worrying turn in recent weeks.

He has been left out of the club’s last three matchday squads and has only played in one of the last five games.

Since joining Swindon, Scanlon has made just four appearances, totalling a meagre 192 minutes of action. His lack of game time is particularly alarming for United, who have grown increasingly concerned by young loanees struggling for minutes, a situation that often hinders their development.

Holloway spoke to the media and explained why he has been overlooking Scanlon.

Scanlon receives warning

The 63-year-old coach said when asked about dropping Scanlon [as quoted by the Daily Mail], “We haven’t won, and we didn’t play well, so he’s come out.”

“He has to show me why he’s here, which is the stuff that he’s got in his locker. And is he too young? Who knows? I have no idea.”

“But I’m not seeing what I want to see from him in a way that I want to.”

Holloway added, “The last two days I’ve told him this and he’s looked a lot better.”

“It’s his first-ever sojourn out into the real world of football from the nightmare of a situation where the Under-23s and Under-21s games don’t matter.”

Scanlon will miss Swindon’s upcoming games against Tranmere Rovers and Cambridge United while on international duty with Gibraltar.

Featured image Ben Roberts photo via Getty Images

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