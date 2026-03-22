Jacob Devaney: Man United loanee puts in midfield masterclass

Manchester United had six players in loan action on Saturday afternoon.

To find out where all of Manchester United’s loanees are plying their trade this season, click here

Ethan Ennis

Ennis played the full 90 minutes of Fleetwood Town’s 1-0 win over Crawley Town.

He made one key pass and connected with three of his crossing attempts in an impressive display of traditional wing play. Ennis also completed 81% of his passes during the match.

The young winger also completed one successful dribble and came out on top in three duels.

Radek Vitek

The Czech goalkeeper made five stops in Bristol City’s 0-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion.

He made one high claim and one clearance for his side. Vitek also won his only aerial duel in a strong performance despite the loss.

Jacob Devaney

The young Irish midfielder played 80 minutes of St Mirren’s 2-1 win away to Falkirk.

He made two key passes and completed an impressive 85% of his passing attempts. Devaney was also a menace in the middle of the park, winning three of his four tackles and five of his six ground duels in a tenacious effort.

Jacob Devaney stats vs Falkirk

Metric Value Goals 0 Assists 0 Expected assists (xA) 0.01 Key passes 2 Crosses (accurate) 1 (0) Accurate passes 22/26 (85%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 5/5 (100%) Passes in own half (acc.) 17/21 (81%) Total shots 0 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 0 Touches 34 Unsuccessful touches 1 Dribbles (successful) 0 (0) Was fouled 1 Possession lost 6 Total carrying distance 26 m Carries 4 Total progression -11.7 m Def. contributions 4 Tackles (won) 4 (3) Interceptions 0 Clearances 0 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 6 Ground duels (won) 6 (5) Fouls 1 Dribbled past 0

Dan Gore

Gore played the final 25 minutes of Rotherham United’s 0-3 defeat to Lincoln City.

He made one key pass and completed 79% of his other passes. He also won his only aerial and ground duel of the match.

Gabriele Biancheri came off the bench for The Millers for the second half. He had zero shots on goal and could not provide any key passes in a disappointing display.

The young striker did win his only tackle and also two out of four ground contests.

Ethan Wheatley played the final 45 minutes of Bradford City’s 1-2 defeat to Burton Albion.

He failed to have any shots on goal or provide any key passes during his time on the pitch.

Featured image Lewis Storey via Getty Images online polls

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