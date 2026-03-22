Home » Jacob Devaney: Man United loanee puts in midfield masterclass

Jacob Devaney: Man United loanee puts in midfield masterclass

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Jacob Devaney

Manchester United had six players in loan action on Saturday afternoon.

To find out where all of Manchester United’s loanees are plying their trade this season, click here

Ethan Ennis

Ennis played the full 90 minutes of Fleetwood Town’s 1-0 win over Crawley Town.

He made one key pass and connected with three of his crossing attempts in an impressive display of traditional wing play. Ennis also completed 81% of his passes during the match.

The young winger also completed one successful dribble and came out on top in three duels.

Radek Vitek

The Czech goalkeeper made five stops in Bristol City’s 0-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion.

He made one high claim and one clearance for his side. Vitek also won his only aerial duel in a strong performance despite the loss.

Jacob Devaney

The young Irish midfielder played 80 minutes of St Mirren’s 2-1 win away to Falkirk.

He made two key passes and completed an impressive 85% of his passing attempts. Devaney was also a menace in the middle of the park, winning three of his four tackles and five of his six ground duels in a tenacious effort.

Jacob Devaney stats vs Falkirk

MetricValue
Goals0
Assists0
Expected assists (xA)0.01
Key passes2
Crosses (accurate)1 (0)
Accurate passes22/26 (85%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)5/5 (100%)
Passes in own half (acc.)17/21 (81%)
Total shots0
Shots on target0
Shots blocked0
Touches34
Unsuccessful touches1
Dribbles (successful)0 (0)
Was fouled1
Possession lost6
Total carrying distance26 m
Carries4
Total progression-11.7 m
Def. contributions4
Tackles (won)4 (3)
Interceptions0
Clearances0
Blocked shots0
Recoveries6
Ground duels (won)6 (5)
Fouls1
Dribbled past0

Dan Gore

Gore played the final 25 minutes of Rotherham United’s 0-3 defeat to Lincoln City.

He made one key pass and completed 79% of his other passes. He also won his only aerial and ground duel of the match.

Gabriele Biancheri came off the bench for The Millers for the second half. He had zero shots on goal and could not provide any key passes in a disappointing display.

The young striker did win his only tackle and also two out of four ground contests.

Ethan Wheatley played the final 45 minutes of Bradford City’s 1-2 defeat to Burton Albion.

He failed to have any shots on goal or provide any key passes during his time on the pitch.

Featured image Lewis Storey via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

1 comment

geoffrey wilson 22/03/2026 - 21:44

Let’s hope so GGMU…!!!

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