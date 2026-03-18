Joshua Zirkzee: United star eyes Juventus move as agent takes action

Manchester United’s misfiring forward Joshua Zirkzee is pushing for an escape from Old Trafford this summer – with his agent already working round the clock to make it happen, according to a new report from Italy.

The ‘False’ Nine

Despite arriving in England fresh from a superb 2023/24 campaign for Bologna, Zirkzee has struggled acutely with the intense speed of Premier League football. The Dutchman‘s performances propelled the Rossoblù to Champions League qualification for the first time in the club’s history, and earned him Serie A’s Young Player of the Year Award in the process.

A host of clubs across Europe were interested in the 6’4 centre-forward, whose first touch was as immaculate as his frame was imposing, including AC Milan, Arsenal and Juventus.

However, it was the Red Devils who moved most decisively, striking a deal with Bologna worth £36.5 million, slightly above Zirkzee’s £34.4m release clause in order to secure more favourable payment terms.

But the move has proven a poor one for both club and player, as he has not been able to translate his talents at the Theatre of Dreams, despite playing under three different coaches: Erik ten Hag, Ruben Amorim and, now, interim boss Michael Carrick.

Zirkzee came close to leaving in January, with both AS Roma and Juventus making advances towards a deal for him to return to Italy. However, the upheaval at United, through the coaching change and player absences, saw INEOS rule out any departures until the summer – and the 24-year-old remained in place.

A Return to Italy

Zirkzee’s resolve to leave at the end of the season has only been strengthened by his lack of opportunities under Carrick. He has played just 28 minutes across four cameo appearances since the 44-year-old Englishman took the helm in the wake of Amorim’s dismissal in January

This has the forward feeling “feeling discouraged and saddened,” according to Italian outlet Tutto Sport.

Interest from Serie A’s elite has not dampened, however, with Roma and Juventus continuing to keep a close eye on the situation. But it is the latter who look ready to accelerate ahead of their rival after holding talks with Zirkzee’s representative this week.

Tutto Sport reveals agent Kia Joorabchian has discussed the prospect of a summer deal for his client, with a price tag as low as £21m suggested to entice Juventus’ interest. The Old Lady are also understood to be open to a “loan with an obligation to buy, which could become mandatory if certain conditions are met.”

This would mirror the deal which saw Rasmus Hojlund join Serie A champions Napoli last year – a move which has proved a success, with Antonio Conte adamant on the Danish striker being permanently signed this summer.

However, United are unlikely to be as open to the same arrangement for Zirkzee, given his struggles over the previous two seasons. A clean break, rather than a performance-based one, is the preference at Old Trafford, though suitors in the more economically challenged Italian league may prove difficult negotiating partners for this.

Interestingly, Tutto Sport reveals the Netherlands international has also “turned down advances” from clubs in the Bundesliga and LaLiga in recent windows, indicating the market for him may extend simply beyond Serie A this summer.

Final Thoughts

United’s focus this summer is rebuilding the midfield, with Casemiro set to depart and the dismal form of Manuel Ugarte meaning the Uruguayan may also be heading through the exit door.

But if Zirkzee were also to leave, a new striker would be required as it would leave Benjamin Sesko as the only senior option in the squad. It would not, however, be difficult to find a more effective forward than the sinking Dutchman, even on the cheap.

Featured image Gareth Copley via Getty Images

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