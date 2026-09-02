89% pass rate, 3 duels won: Man United loanee Jayce Fitzgerald impresses on senior debut for Rotherham

Manchester United have finalised numerous loan deals over the course of the summer window.

Jayce Fitzgerald

A plethora of academy stars such as Jacob Devaney, Dan Gore and Jack Moorhouse will test their skills in professional leagues.

Jayce Fitzgerald signed with League Two Rotherham United and will have the opportunity to experience his first senior loan into adult football.

The Salford born midfielder can play as a defensive or more advanced player in the engine room and will hope to gain valuable experience while on loan at the Millers in League Two.

Dan Gore and Gabriele Biancheri both played for Rotherham last season on loan.

Performance

The 19-year-old was given 22 minutes off of the bench in Rotherham’s 2-2 draw with Tranmere Rovers.

The youngster did not make any key passes but he did complete 89% of his overall passes in a tidy performance in the middle of the park.

He also threatened in attack as he had a shot on goal but it was well blocked by the Tranmere defence.

The midfielder also tried to carry the ball forward but was only successful in one of his three dribble attempts. Nonetheless, he was able to move the ball forward a total of 77.2m during his limited time on the pitch.

Fitzgerald wasn’t able to make any tackles but he did get about the pitch in a limited period of time.

He contested nine duels, winning three of his efforts. It is normal that it will take him time to get up to speed with the adult match but his bravery to attempt so many in such a short period of time will serve him well.

The Carrington product will be hoping for a start when the Millers take on Bristol City this Saturday afternoon.

Jayce Fitzgerald stats vs Tranmere

Goals 0 Assists 0 Key passes 0 Crosses (accurate) 1 (0) Accurate passes 17/19 (89%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 10/11 (91%) Passes in own half (acc.) 7/8 (88%) Long balls (accurate) 1/3 (33%) Total shots 1 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 1 Touches 32 Unsuccessful touches 1 Dribbles (successful) 3 (1) Was fouled 1 Possession lost 10 Total carrying distance 77.2 m Carries 9 Total progression 24.9 m Def. contributions 1 Tackles (won) 1 (0) Interceptions 0 Clearances 0 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 1 Ground duels (won) 9 (3) Fouls 1 Dribbled past 0

Feature image Matt McNulty via Getty Images