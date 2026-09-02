Home » 89% pass rate, 3 duels won: Man United loanee Jayce Fitzgerald impresses on senior debut for Rotherham

89% pass rate, 3 duels won: Man United loanee Jayce Fitzgerald impresses on senior debut for Rotherham

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Jayce Fitzgerald

Manchester United have finalised numerous loan deals over the course of the summer window.

Jayce Fitzgerald

A plethora of academy stars such as Jacob Devaney, Dan Gore and Jack Moorhouse will test their skills in professional leagues.

Jayce Fitzgerald signed with League Two Rotherham United and will have the opportunity to experience his first senior loan into adult football.

The Salford born midfielder can play as a defensive or more advanced player in the engine room and will hope to gain valuable experience while on loan at the Millers in League Two.

Dan Gore and Gabriele Biancheri both played for Rotherham last season on loan.

Performance

The 19-year-old was given 22 minutes off of the bench in Rotherham’s 2-2 draw with Tranmere Rovers.

The youngster did not make any key passes but he did complete 89% of his overall passes in a tidy performance in the middle of the park.

He also threatened in attack as he had a shot on goal but it was well blocked by the Tranmere defence.

The midfielder also tried to carry the ball forward but was only successful in one of his three dribble attempts. Nonetheless, he was able to move the ball forward a total of 77.2m during his limited time on the pitch.

Fitzgerald wasn’t able to make any tackles but he did get about the pitch in a limited period of time.

He contested nine duels, winning three of his efforts. It is normal that it will take him time to get up to speed with the adult match but his bravery to attempt so many in such a short period of time will serve him well.

The Carrington product will be hoping for a start when the Millers take on Bristol City this Saturday afternoon.

Jayce Fitzgerald stats vs Tranmere

Goals0
Assists0
Key passes0
Crosses (accurate)1 (0)
Accurate passes17/19 (89%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)10/11 (91%)
Passes in own half (acc.)7/8 (88%)
Long balls (accurate)1/3 (33%)
Total shots1
Shots on target0
Shots blocked1
Touches32
Unsuccessful touches1
Dribbles (successful)3 (1)
Was fouled1
Possession lost10
Total carrying distance77.2 m
Carries9
Total progression24.9 m
Def. contributions1
Tackles (won)1 (0)
Interceptions0
Clearances0
Blocked shots0
Recoveries1
Ground duels (won)9 (3)
Fouls1
Dribbled past0

Feature image Matt McNulty via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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