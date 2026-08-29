Home » 2 key passes, 67% aerial duels won: Man United’s next Baleba continues impressive start to the season

2 key passes, 67% aerial duels won: Man United’s next Baleba continues impressive start to the season

Sekou Kone notches another incredible early performance at Lausanne Sport

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne

Manchester United have numerous young players on loan this season.

Loanees

There are also some senior stars, such as Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir, playing away from Old Trafford this season.

Jacob Devaney has joined Hibernian on loan this week, and Dan Gore seems to be on the verge of leaving for Luton Town.

Sekou Kone

One of United’s most active loanees this season is Malian Sekou Kone, who is on loan at Swiss side FC Lausanne-Sport.

Kone has had a positive start to the season, seeing a lot of first-team action from the outset. He has already contributed two assists and a goal this season after a very positive beginning to the 2026/2027 campaign.

He played the full 90 minutes of his side’s narrow 2-3 defeat to Zurich. Kone completed two key passes in the match and completed 82% of his overall passes.

The midfielder was also secure when it mattered most, as he had 100% accuracy with passes in his own half, taking few chances. He also showed off his range, completing two long passes in the match.

Kone has many strings to his bow, and he carried the ball forward 12 times but did fail in his only dribble attempt.

The 20-year-old is still learning his trade, particularly in the physical side of the game, and he struggled this afternoon.

He won just two of his seven ground duels and did not complete a tackle.

The midfield man was more effective in the air, winning two of his three aerial battles in the engine room.

The United man did help out defensively, though, making two blocks as well as a clearance and an interception.

Kone will next be in action when Lausanne take on Thun on Wednesday evening.

Sekou Kone stats vs Zurich

StatisticValue
Goals0
Assists0
Expected assists (xA)0.12
Key passes2
Crosses (accurate)0 (0)
Accurate passes32/39 (82%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)20/27 (74%)
Passes in own half (acc.)12/12 (100%)
Long balls (accurate)2/4 (50%)
Total shots0
Shots on target0
Shots blocked0
Touches56
Unsuccessful touches2
Dribbles (successful)1 (0)
Possession lost11
Total carrying distance89.8 m
Carries12
Total progression31.1 m
Def. contributions6
Tackles (won)2 (0)
Interceptions1
Clearances1
Blocked shots2
Recoveries4
Ground duels (won)7 (2)
Aerial duels (won)3 (2)
Fouls2
Dribbled past1

Smartframe Sekou Kone

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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