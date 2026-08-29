2 key passes, 67% aerial duels won: Man United’s next Baleba continues impressive start to the season

Manchester United have numerous young players on loan this season.

Loanees

There are also some senior stars, such as Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir, playing away from Old Trafford this season.

Jacob Devaney has joined Hibernian on loan this week, and Dan Gore seems to be on the verge of leaving for Luton Town.

Sekou Kone

One of United’s most active loanees this season is Malian Sekou Kone, who is on loan at Swiss side FC Lausanne-Sport.

Kone has had a positive start to the season, seeing a lot of first-team action from the outset. He has already contributed two assists and a goal this season after a very positive beginning to the 2026/2027 campaign.

He played the full 90 minutes of his side’s narrow 2-3 defeat to Zurich. Kone completed two key passes in the match and completed 82% of his overall passes.

The midfielder was also secure when it mattered most, as he had 100% accuracy with passes in his own half, taking few chances. He also showed off his range, completing two long passes in the match.

Kone has many strings to his bow, and he carried the ball forward 12 times but did fail in his only dribble attempt.

The 20-year-old is still learning his trade, particularly in the physical side of the game, and he struggled this afternoon.

He won just two of his seven ground duels and did not complete a tackle.

The midfield man was more effective in the air, winning two of his three aerial battles in the engine room.

The United man did help out defensively, though, making two blocks as well as a clearance and an interception.

Kone will next be in action when Lausanne take on Thun on Wednesday evening.

Sekou Kone stats vs Zurich

Statistic Value Goals 0 Assists 0 Expected assists (xA) 0.12 Key passes 2 Crosses (accurate) 0 (0) Accurate passes 32/39 (82%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 20/27 (74%) Passes in own half (acc.) 12/12 (100%) Long balls (accurate) 2/4 (50%) Total shots 0 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 0 Touches 56 Unsuccessful touches 2 Dribbles (successful) 1 (0) Possession lost 11 Total carrying distance 89.8 m Carries 12 Total progression 31.1 m Def. contributions 6 Tackles (won) 2 (0) Interceptions 1 Clearances 1 Blocked shots 2 Recoveries 4 Ground duels (won) 7 (2) Aerial duels (won) 3 (2) Fouls 2 Dribbled past 1

Smartframe Sekou Kone