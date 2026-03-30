Home » “Really nothing like this”: Joshua Zirkzee reveals best part about being a United star

“Really nothing like this”: Joshua Zirkzee reveals best part about being a United star

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Joshua Zirkzee and Casemiro


Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee has explained why playing at Old Trafford is by far the best aspect of turning out for the club.

Uncertain future

Zirkkee is facing an uncertain future at United despite joining the club just two seasons ago. United forked out £36.5 million to secure his services from Bologna.

He put pen to paper on a five-year deal.

The Dutchman endured a dream start to life at United, scoring a late Stretford End winner on his debut against Fulham last season. He was unable to build on that momentum and his performances nosedived. However, he eventually recovered, showing promising glimpses of his talent and potential.

Zirkzee eventually enjoyed a strong ending to the campaign and looked set for a huge 2025/26, but an injury slowed him down. He has since been unable to break into the starting XI, thanks to the talismanic impact of summer signings Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Šeško and Matheus Cunha.

The Dutchman has been limited to just 18 Premier League appearances, but only four have come as starts. He has notched two goals and one assist in that period.

Zirkzee is believed to be open to departing United this summer, with the likes of Juventus and AC Milan credited with an interest in taking him back to Italy.

He spoke to club media and detailed why nothing on earth beats the feeling of playing inside Old Trafford.

Best feeling in the world

He said, “I don’t think there’s anything like it. When they start singing ‘United Road’ before the game, and you’re just like… even if you’re playing a match, you sometimes you just look around and you’re like: ‘******* hell, I’m playing in Old Trafford.”

“It’s very special, you can just feel it. It’s a hard feeling to explain but it’s just this type of energy, aura that hangs around the stadium with the history, the great players that have been in this club.”

The 24-year-old added, “The only thing I can say is just that I’m really thankful to be in a position to walk out in front of these fans.”

“It’s just incredible, the stadium, the fans. There’s really nothing like this, I think, anywhere on this planet.”

Zirkzee and his teammates return to action on 13 April when they host arch-rivals Leeds United.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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