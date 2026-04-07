Academy Match Report: Manchester United U21s 2-4 Real Madrid Castilla



Manchester United Under-21s hosted Real Madrid Castilla at Old Trafford on Tuesday night in the Premier League International Cup quarter-finals.

It was a tough test for the young Red Devils, with Real Madrid’s reserve side playing in a senior league and currently sitting in fifth place in Primera Federación – Group 1, the third tier of Spanish football.

Adam Lawrence had a strong side to choose from, with Shea Lacey, Tyler Fletcher and Jack Fletcher all involved after recent first-team involvement.

United were also cheered on in the stands by Harry Amass and Sekou Kone, both of whom are currently out on loan.

First half

United made the perfect start, taking the lead through Jack Moorhouse just nine minutes into the match.

Rafe McCormack intercepted the ball in midfield before Tyler Fletcher flicked it on to Jack Moorhouse, who drove into the box and smashed the ball into the net, giving the keeper no chance.

Jack Moorhouse with a ROCKET 🚀 Watch live on #MUTV now ⤵️ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 7, 2026

United were on the front foot throughout the opening exchanges, forcing a number of turnovers high up the pitch, with Jack Fletcher leading the charge.

But it was Chido Obi’s pressing that reaped the most benefit, as he stole the ball from the Real Madrid keeper and was brought down in the process to earn his side a penalty. Shea Lacey stepped up to take it and slotted into the bottom right corner after a Bruno Fernandes-style hop and skip.

It was a great first half from the home side, but they were unable to hold on to their two-goal lead going into the break as Real Madrid pulled one back in the 45th minute.

A mistake from Tyler Fredricson saw the ball turned over, and a quick cross into the box caught Louis Jackson out of position, allowing Gabri Castrelo to finish at the back post.

Second half

United had two early counter-attacking opportunities in the second half, but poor decision-making from Lacey and Obi saw both chances go begging.

Rafe McCormack exited on the hour mark, which marked the tide turning as Real Madrid took full control of the match.

It did not take long for the Spanish side to capitalise. A long switch to the right was cut back to the edge of the box for Bruno Iglesias to score and make it 2-2.

Samuel Lusale and Noah Ajayi looked to threaten on the counter-attack but were unable to carve out any clear openings, often being dragged back when they got close to doing so.

Extra time

Locked at 2-2 at the end of the 90 minutes, the match went into extra time with a winner needed on the night.

Real Madrid put the ball into the net four minutes into extra time, but an offside call in the build-up came to the rescue of United.

There was no such luck in the 109th minute, though, as Louis Jackson’s tackle ricocheted off James Overy and fell kindly to Jaime Barroso in the box to slot past Will Murdock.

The match was then put to bed by Daniel Mesonero, sending Real Madrid into the semi-finals, where there will be no English clubs.

Despite the disappointing result, United need to quickly regain focus for their final Premier League 2 regular season match on Friday, which will decide if United finish in first or second place.

Match facts

United: Murdock, Jackson, Aljofree, Fredricson (Armer 52), Kukonki (J. Watson 91), McCormack (Lusale 60), T. Fletcher, J. Fletcher (McAllister 79), Lacey (Overy 91), Obi, Moorhouse (Ajayi 79)

Subs not used: Byrne-Hughes. Goals: Moorhouse 9, Lacey 14.

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