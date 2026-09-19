Manchester United U18s thrash Wolves 6-0 as Jay McEvoy stars at Carrington



Manchester United U18s hosted Wolverhampton Wanderers U18s at Carrington on Saturday morning.

Darren Fletcher opted to field a younger side on the day, with a number of first-year scholars getting the start against Wolves, who sit bottom of the table.

First half

United had Wolves pinned back in their half from the start and had to settle for chances outside the area due to the congestion.

Jay McEvoy came close in the 15th minute when his dipping shot from 20 yards rippled the top netting.

Harlem McLaughlin then had an effort blocked after a corner was cleared to him at the edge of the area.

It took until the 40th minute for United to make the breakthrough from the penalty spot.

McEvoy’s through ball set Junior Brown loose on the wrong side of the defender, and he was taken down in the area. Camron Mpofu stepped up and slotted into the right corner.

Just before the break, a world-class strike from Jariyah Shah made it 2-0. The Australian youth international cut inside from right-back and smashed it into the top left corner off his weaker foot.

Second half

United kept the pressure on in the second half, with McLaughlin and Brown both shooting narrowly wide in the opening minutes.

On the stroke of the hour mark, captain McEvoy made it 3-0 with a well-placed effort into the bottom left corner from 25 yards out.

Minutes later, substitute Edson Dejonge-Seiros scored the fourth with a low, side-footed strike after Jacob Watson headed down across the box.

The goals were piling up, and in the 70th minute Douka Nkoto’s cross was inadvertently turned in by the Wolves defender to make it 5-0.

Dejonge-Seiros finished off the scoring late on when he was played through by McEvoy to run into the box and finish low past the keeper.

The win makes it five in a row for the young Red Devils, who haven’t conceded a single goal in that time.

Match facts

United: Hardy, Shah, Emsden-James, Laurie (O’Brien 65), J. Watson, Carrick (D. Nkoto 65), McEvoy, Brown (Ziro 65), McLaughlin, Ajayi (Dejonge-Seiros 59), Mpofu (Fabiyi 75)

Unused subs: Z. Watson, Camacho

Goals: Mpofu (p) 40, Shah 45, McEvoy 61, Dejonge-Seiros 66, 90, own goal 71

Featured image Alex Livesey/Getty Images