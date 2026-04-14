Benjamin Sesko: Man United striker proves he is better from the bench

Since Michael Carrick arrived at the club, Benjamin Sesko has been one of the biggest contributors.

Regular goals from bench

The big Slovenian has been one of the most clinical strikers in the league, scoring a plethora of important goals.

He grabbed a late equaliser against West Ham United and a winner away to Everton.

Sesko also scored what turned out to be the winner against Crystal Palace and Fulham.

As a result, many fans have been calling for him to get a chance, and Carrick responded by leaving Cameroonian Bryan Mbeumo on the bench against Leeds United.

Nonetheless, United and Sesko both struggled massively against Leeds and lost 1-2 at Old Trafford in dismal fashion.

No impact

Sesko was particularly poor in the game, having three shots on goal but failing to score.

To be fair, all his efforts hit the target, but he should have done much better with a headed chance when the ball went right into Karl Darlow’s hands; if it had gone either side, it would have been a goal.

He did complete his only dribble attempt of the match but was unable to influence the game with any key passes.

Sesko’s isolation was also demonstrated by the fact he could only complete a mere 10 passes after 97 minutes on the pitch.

The striker was also poor in ground duels, winning just one out of four attempts. He was much better in the air, however, winning a highly impressive five out of six aerial balls.

He also failed to help out much defensively, not making a tackle, clearance, or interception in the match.

After the weak performance from a starting position, it is possible that Carrick will reinstate Sesko to a bench role for the huge match against Chelsea on Saturday night, which could well go a long way towards deciding United’s Champions League fate.

Benjamin Sesko vs Leeds United

Metric Value Goals 0 Expected goals (xG) 0.31 Assists 0 Expected assists (xA) 0.01 Total shots 3 Expected goals on target (xGOT) 0.5 Shots on target 3 Shots blocked 0 Touches 27 Unsuccessful touches 4 Dribbles (successful) 1 (1) Possession lost 12 Total carrying distance 25.9 m Carries 4 Progressive carries 1 Total progression 0.1 m Progressive carrying distance 5.4 m Longest progressive carry 5.4 m Key passes 0 Crosses (accurate) 0 (0) Accurate passes 10/15 (67%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 5/8 (63%) Passes in own half (acc.) 5/7 (71%) Def. contributions 0 Tackles (won) 0 (0) Interceptions 0 Clearances 0 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 2 Ground duels (won) 4 (1) Aerial duels (won) 6 (5) Dribbled past 0

Featured image Jan Kruger via Getty Images

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