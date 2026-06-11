Kieran McKenna: Ex-Man United coach makes huge call on Ipswich Town future



Former Manchester United coach Kieran McKenna has confirmed a huge decision on his future as Ipswich Town manager.

United stint

McKenna joined United in 2016 from Tottenham Hotspur, where he served as the side’s Under-18s manager.

In his second season at Old Trafford, he guided the Under-18s to the Premier League Northern Division title. This prompted his promotion, alongside Michael Carrick, to the first-team coaching staff under Portuguese tactician Jose Mourinho.

When Mourinho was sacked in December 2018 after a run of poor performances and results, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came in as his replacement and kept both McKenna and Carrick.

United enjoyed one of their best spells in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era with Solskjaer, McKenna and Carrick in the dugout.

McKenna kept his job even after Solskjaer was dismissed and Ralf Rangnick came in as a temporary replacement. McKenna left United in December 2021 to take charge of Ipswich, where has since endured a wildly successful story.

But earlier today, he confirmed that he will be stepping down from his role, just a month after restoring the club’s Premier League status.

McKenna statement

The ex-United coach said in a statement, “It is with a mixture of gratitude, pride, sadness and contentment that I have decided to step down from the honour of managing this historic football club.”

“When you have the connection that we have built at this club there is never a good time to say goodbye. However, having achieved a second promotion to the Premier League last season, with another memorable final day in our stadium, and after reflection over the last couple of weeks, I feel this is the right time for me to step aside. I do so with great pride at the incredible progress we have made and with huge hope and optimism for the future of the club.”

“To manage this club has been an absolute privilege. Over the last five seasons we have been on an incredible journey that has brought so many of the best experiences in my professional and personal life. After giving so much to the role over the previous five seasons, I now look forward to taking a break from management and dedicating some time to my family, who have been with me every step of my career so far.”

He continued, “There are so many people I would like to thank who have played their part in this journey. Firstly, to Mark Ashton and the Board for giving me the opportunity, at 35 years old, to manage such a massive football club, and for the unwavering support and trust they have shown ever since.”

“To my coaching staff and all the wonderful staff at Portman Road and our Playford Road training centre, who work tirelessly to progress the club in every way. To all of the players who have represented the club with professionalism and passion over the past five years.”

“Most importantly, thank you to the amazing fans and supporters of Ipswich Town. You have followed this football club through wonderful highs and difficult lows. I will be forever grateful for the way that you welcomed myself and my family, both to the football club and to the county of Suffolk. I will cherish the memories that we have shared together for the rest of my life.”

“Ipswich Town will always have a special place in our hearts.”

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, McKenna is taking a break and has no plans to immediately make a return to football management.

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O’Neil is viewed as a likely McKenna successor at Ipswich.

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