Home » Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes: Man United’s deadly duo strike again

Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes: Man United’s deadly duo strike again

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United had very little to cheer about on Monday night.

Poor result

The Red Devils had the chance to put a ten-point distance between themselves and sixth-placed Chelsea in the Champions League fight, but faltered against their arch-rivals Leeds United.

Michael Carrick’s side looked ring-rusty and fell behind after just four minutes, then went two goals down just before the half-hour mark.

Their misery was compounded further when Lisandro Martinez was sent off in controversial fashion after a VAR check for pulling Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s hair.

One positive

United did have one positive from the night, though, and that was the continuing fruitful partnership between Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes swung in a deep cross and Casemiro arrived at the back post, powering in a header past Karl Darlow to give United hope in the match in front of the Stretford End.

It was Fernandes’ 17th assist of the season as he chases the Premier League record of 20, with six matches of the season remaining.

The 34-year-old Brazilian also notched his eighth goal of the season, meaning only Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo have scored more than him with nine strikes.

Even more impressively, the goal United scored on Monday was the sixth that Casemiro has buried from a Bruno Fernandes assist.

To highlight how special this combination is, it is twice as many as the next goal-assist combination in the entire league, according to Statman Dave.

In Europe, only Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane and Luis Diaz’s seven assist-goal combinations are beating United’s stars.

With Casemiro leaving the team at the end of the season, United will have a huge headache trying to replace the Brazilian star’s deadliness in the box.

United have been linked with many impressive midfielders this summer, but none carry anything like the aerial presence or goal threat their current number 18 does.

Casemiro goal and Bruno Fernandes assist link up

OpponentDateGoal type
Nottingham Forest1/11/25Corner
Bournemouth15/12/25Corner
Fulham1/2/26Free kick
Newcastle4/3/26Free kick
Aston Villa15/3/26Corner
Leeds13/4/26Open play

Source: transfermarkt.com
Featured image Jan Kruger via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

1 comment

Mildlyanarchic 14/04/2026 - 08:16

That is a strange headline with little acknowledgment of the opposition and their performance achieving a deserved victory on a ground for the first time in 45 years.

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