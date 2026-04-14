Gary Neville: Pundit picks out Man United’s great weakness after Leeds’ loss

Manchester United fell to a disheartening 2-1 defeat to Leeds United at Old Trafford.

After a break of more than three weeks, United were certainly ring rusty and fell behind after just four minutes when Noah Okafor struck.

The Red Devils had a chance to go ten points clear of sixth-placed Chelsea but failed to take advantage of the Blues’ loss to Manchester City.

Second to everything

Pundit Gary Neville reflected on the game to Sky Sports and lambasted United’s performance. He claimed, “let’s be clear, from minute one they balls get played in behind, they had runners in behind them, they got physically outmuscled, didn’t look like they were connecting.”

He continued, “the gaps, to be fair, between the midfield, the back and the front players has been really good under Michael Carrick, the distances. That was missing tonight from minute one. Leeds United could either play it behind or through midfield.They just didn’t get anything right tonight Manchester United.”

Lack of depth

Neville also highlighted that the squad is evidently a lot weaker than certain rivals, such as Manchester City.

He asserted, “what it does demonstrate is that when you take two or three players out of the team… you know, I am looking at the bench before the game and I was thinking, you look at that City bench and then at United and I know they have a lot of injuries but it just demonstrates a bit of a reality check tonight for United. It was probably Michael Carrick’s most difficult game.”

Neville still believes that “overall” the club is in a very good position, seven points clear of Chelsea and going there this Saturday evening. Nonetheless, the squad depth and performance also highlighted for him “how far away” the club is from challenging for the title.

Kobbie Mainoo missed out through injury, Harry Maguire through suspension, and Bryan Mbeumo was dropped to the bench for Benjamin Sesko by Carrick.

Neville explained, “you lose two, three or four players out of the team and all of a sudden it looks a bit awkward, a little bit clumsy and not connected and no combinations. I have liked a lot of what I have seen under Michael Carrick when they have had the likes of Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo, Amad and Matheus Cunha and then Benjamin Sesko coming off the bench and being a bit of a battering ram brings something as well. Just the fact they didn’t have that ordinary spine of Mbeumo, Kobbie Mainoo with Casemiro and with Harry Maguire there, it just felt before the game that they weren’t quite right.”

The pundit did praise Leeds’ performance, though, and claimed nobody expected them to play as well as they did and that United actually showed some good fight when they went down to ten men.

The Red Devils will now have to respond when they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday night, in what could prove to be critical in United’s pursuit of Champions League football.

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social