Casemiro: Michael Carrick makes bold claim about Man United star

Manchester United caretaker manager Michael Carrick paid tribute to Casemiro ahead of the 1-0 win over Chelsea. The Brazilian is in the final months of his contract and will leave Old Trafford at the end of this season as a free agent.

Casemiro became a household name during his time at Real Madrid, where he won five Champions League trophies along with a host of other silverware. Alongside Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, the Brazilian formed one of the greatest midfield trios in the modern game.

The Red Devils managed a coup by convincing the player to leave the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2022 and move to the Theatre of Dreams. Casemiro helped United win the EFL Cup in his debut campaign, before things went south in his second campaign.

The veteran midfielder, though, fought his way back and has been in spectacular form this season. Not only has the Brazilian managed to snuff out danger, but he has also been prolific in the final third and is enjoying the best goalscoring form of his career.

Casemiro’s 2025/26 Season

Throughout his career, Casemiro made a name for himself as a destroyer, but he did contribute in front of goal as well. His previous best return in a season was seven goals, a tally he achieved twice with Real Madrid and also managed to touch in 51 games in his debut campaign with United.

This season, however, the 34 year old has already found the back of the net eight times from 32 games in all competitions, all but two of which have been starts.

Casemiro Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 31 30 8 2 8 1 2328' FA Cup 1 0 - - - - 11' EFL Cup - - - - - - - Total 32 30 8 2 8 1 2,339'

His superb form, especially under Carrick, initially sparked talk of a possible extension at Old Trafford. However, the player was quick to curb those rumours, and recent reports suggest that he could team up with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami this summer.

Nevertheless, Casemiro’s impressive goalscoring numbers have now earned him special praise from United’s caretaker manager.

Carrick hails Casemiro’s sixth sense

Speaking to MUTV, Carrick said that Casemiro has a sixth sense that has worked to United’s benefit this season. He said: “He’s certainly got the knack and the feeling, and that sense in and around the box. He’s got that sixth sense, in some ways that you can’t necessarily coach or you can’t necessarily always give the perfect moment or the action or the run to fit the cross.”

“You’ve got to put yourself in positions and sense the space and then, obviously, on top of that, to finish it and show the composure. I think he’s certainly done that this season.”

Casemiro also scored United’s only goal in the 2-1 defeat to Leeds United earlier this weekend. While the Brazilian’s goalscoring form has made headlines of late, Carrick pointed out that the player has been scoring important goals for United since arriving at Old Trafford. He said: “He’s always scored important goals.”

“He’s always found himself there at certain times. He’s scored good goals for us, important goals, [just] this season alone. Unfortunately, that one [against Leeds] just wasn’t quite enough for us to get back in the game.”

Final Thoughts

While United’s decision not to extend Casemiro’s stay is understandable, fans will be sad to see the player leave this summer. The Brazilian will also be eager to leave a lasting impression, and few would bet against him adding to his tally in the final five games of the season.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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