Leny Yoro: Key update about Man United star’s injury emerges

A key injury update on Leny Yoro has emerged amid fears the Manchester United defender could be ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

Crisis in Defence

Michael Carrick has endured the toughest week of his tenure as caretaker of the Red Devils, having watched his side produce an abject performance in the 2-1 loss to Leeds United on Monday night.

Things then went from bad to worse for the 44-year-old coach after it was confirmed that appeals to overturn suspensions for Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez had been rejected by the Football Association.

This left the youthful pairing of Yoro and Ayden Heaven as the only centre-backs available for tonight’s crunch clash with Chelsea as Matthijs de Ligt continues to rehabilitate from a long-term back issue.

However, a fragile situation then turned into a full-blown crisis after Yoro picked up an injury in training yesterday, ruling him out for the trip to west London and robbing Heaven of a natural partner in central defence.

It was understood there was concern at the club that the 20-year-old French starlet could be ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, a devastating blow to the push to secure Champions League football.

United are currently third in the Premier League, with England’s strong coefficient meaning the country’s top five, rather than the usual top four, will qualify for Europe’s elite competition at the end of the campaign.

The Red Devils are seven points clear of sixth-placed Chelsea, ensuring tonight’s match could have a season-defining effect for either club. Victory would gift a ten-point cushion, while a defeat would cut the lead over to four.

The fact that Carrick was forced to traverse the showdown with Liam Rosenior’s side without his four first-choice centre-backs was simply the sour cherry on a horrendous week of a cake for the Wallsend native.

Noussair Mazraoui has been selected alongside Heaven in a makeshift defence against the Blues, with The Peoples Person providing comprehensive coverage of tonight’s match – with a positive update emerging just before 8pm’s kick-off.

Positive news

ESPN reporter Rob Dawson reveals Yoro picked up a knock, with the club “not expecting him to be ruled out for too long.”

United face a tough run of fixtures to close out the season as they welcome highflyers Brentford next weekend before bitter rivals Liverpool travel down the M6 the week after.

Martinez will be ruled out for both games, while De Ligt may not play again this season such is the complex nature of his back issue.

This means Yoro’s quick return could prove pivotal to his side’s hopes of securing a spot in the top five come the end of May.

Featured image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

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