Michael Carrick: Why Man United are baulking at offering him permanent role

Michael Carrick’s chances of securing the permanent head coach role at Manchester United have suffered a fresh setback.

Carrick has put United in a strong position to qualify for the Champions League, but the nature of the 2-1 defeat against Leeds United has raised a lot of questions about his managerial ability.

The Red Devils were outclassed by the relegation-fighting side, whose physicality and pressing caught the home team by surprise, leading to the first Old Trafford defeat of the 44-year-old’s interim spell.

Furthermore, the availability of a highly rated tactician has now alerted the United hierarchy.

Manchester United considered offering Michael Carrick permanent role

According to The i Paper, Manchester United were close to offering Michael Carrick the permanent role, but the decision-makers are now reconsidering their stance.

Andoni Iraola has announced his decision to depart Bournemouth after three seasons at the Vitality Stadium. It is claimed that this development may shift the “thinking” of United figures.

The 43-year-old Spaniard has done impressive work at Bournemouth, turning the Cherries into one of the Premier League’s most exciting sides to watch, despite losing several key players every summer.

Most recently, Iraola outsmarted Mikel Arteta to hand Arsenal a shock defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

Manchester United interested in Andoni Iraola

It is understood that Iraola does not have a job lined up, but he is high on United’s shortlist.

He is also expected to be a contender at Liverpool and Newcastle United if either club decides to make a change.

Iraola’s former side, Athletic Club, have been strongly linked with him, but the Bournemouth boss is more likely to stay in England if the right job presents itself.

Meanwhile, former United coach Kieran McKenna, who is close to leading Ipswich Town to another Premier League promotion, is on Bournemouth’s shortlist.

Feature image Shaun Botterill via Getty Images

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