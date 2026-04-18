Sandro Tonali: What Man United target told Sky Sports to further fuel Newcastle exit talk



Manchester United may have been handed fresh hope that Sandro Tonali truly wants a move, especially following his latest admissions.

The Red Devils expect to significantly revamp their engine room this summer. Casemiro and, probably, Manuel Ugarte too, will leave United, so the 20-time English champions must find replacements while also improving overall midfield depth.

Tonali: one of United’s top midfield targets

High-profile midfield signings are expected, and one of these outstanding targets is Newcastle United’s Tonali.

The Italian midfield maestro has been heavily linked with a move away from St James’ Park, and at M16, INEOS are watching his situation closely.

United want to sign him and may capitalise on his high-energy, versatile, Premier League-proven qualities to build their new midfield.

As the summer transfer window fast approaches, every update matters, and the latest on Tonali comes directly from his admissions to Sky Sports’ Keith Downie.

Tonali on Newcastle exit links

Downie gauged the midfielder’s thoughts on the persistent exit rumours, and Tonali gave a telling response:

“I don’t look at social media, I don’t like it. After my ban I changed everything with social media, I just go to training and then go home and be with my family. My life is much better now.

“In football, if you play well, you have to deal with the transfer rumours, but if you concentrate 100% on your game, and you’re happy, you don’t have to think about anything or speak about anything.”

Message clearly sent

From those admissions, Tonali shows he understands exactly why top clubs are chasing him. But, while he could have hinted that he feels comfortable and happy at Newcastle, he notably does not.

These are the words of a man keen on a move. Therefore, INEOS should take note, and if he is the man for them, they must act fast to secure his services and make him the foundation for their midfield rebuild.

Tonali at United, followed by Elliot Anderson, would form a midfield partnership so scary, fortunately not for Old Trafford faithfuls.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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