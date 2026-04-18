Home » Sandro Tonali: What Man United target told Sky Sports to further fuel Newcastle exit talk

Sandro Tonali: What Man United target told Sky Sports to further fuel Newcastle exit talk

by Daniel Onguko
written by Daniel Onguko
Picture of Sandro Tonali


Manchester United may have been handed fresh hope that Sandro Tonali truly wants a move, especially following his latest admissions.

The Red Devils expect to significantly revamp their engine room this summer. Casemiro and, probably, Manuel Ugarte too, will leave United, so the 20-time English champions must find replacements while also improving overall midfield depth.

Tonali: one of United’s top midfield targets

High-profile midfield signings are expected, and one of these outstanding targets is Newcastle United’s Tonali.

The Italian midfield maestro has been heavily linked with a move away from St James’ Park, and at M16, INEOS are watching his situation closely.

United want to sign him and may capitalise on his high-energy, versatile, Premier League-proven qualities to build their new midfield.

As the summer transfer window fast approaches, every update matters, and the latest on Tonali comes directly from his admissions to Sky Sports’ Keith Downie.

Tonali on Newcastle exit links

Downie gauged the midfielder’s thoughts on the persistent exit rumours, and Tonali gave a telling response:

“I don’t look at social media, I don’t like it. After my ban I changed everything with social media, I just go to training and then go home and be with my family. My life is much better now.

“In football, if you play well, you have to deal with the transfer rumours, but if you concentrate 100% on your game, and you’re happy, you don’t have to think about anything or speak about anything.”

Message clearly sent

From those admissions, Tonali shows he understands exactly why top clubs are chasing him. But, while he could have hinted that he feels comfortable and happy at Newcastle, he notably does not.

These are the words of a man keen on a move. Therefore, INEOS should take note, and if he is the man for them, they must act fast to secure his services and make him the foundation for their midfield rebuild.

Tonali at United, followed by Elliot Anderson, would form a midfield partnership so scary, fortunately not for Old Trafford faithfuls.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social


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Dan is a writer with The Peoples Person, an avid Manchester United fan whose passion for the Red Devils evolved into writing about them. He was introduced to United back in 2008, and his love for the club has continued to grow ever since. Like every other United fan, he believes the club will soon return to its rightful place and strives to reflect that belief in his writing. While he has also written about other Premier League sides, including Arsenal for Just Arsenal and The Arsenal Analysis Blogspot, Dan lives and breathes Manchester United.

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