Cole Palmer issues clear statement on his future amid Man United speculation



Chelsea star Cole Palmer has outlined his clear position on his future amid rumours of a potential move to Manchester United.

Transfer talk

Palmer has emerged as one of the best and talismanic midfielders in the Premier League since moving to Chelsea from Manchester City in the summer of 2023, in a deal worth around £40m.

However, this season, there have been rumours that he is unsettled at Stamford Bridge, with his form taking a nosedive since the shock departure of Enzo Maresca in January. This has led to renewed speculation that Palmer could seek an exit in the summer.

United have repeatedly been mentioned as a potential destination for the England international. While he came through the ranks at City, Palmer grew up supporting United and idolised Wayne Rooney. A report covered by The Peoples Person last month claimed that Palmer is open to joining United amid his Chelsea woes.

It was subsequently suggested that Chelsea are also willing to let Palmer leave, provided they can secure between £100m and £150m from his departure.

However, as the two clubs prepare to lock horns on Saturday evening, the 23-year-old has made it clear that he has no desire to leave Chelsea. He also shared his reaction to chatter that he is homesick and would therefore favour a return to Manchester.

Palmer’s statement

Palmer told The Guardian, “Obviously, Manchester is my home. All my family are there, but I don’t miss it. Maybe I’ll miss it if I don’t go for three months or something. But then when I get home I think there’s nothing there for me anyway.”

He added, “I’ve got no plans to move from Chelsea. We’ve still got a lot to play for.”

“We’ve got the FA Cup semi-final (against Leeds) and if we finish in a Champions League spot, it puts us in a good position to sign players that we need.”

He revealed that he’s held talks with the Chelsea hierarchy and is convinced the Blues are moving in the right direction.

“We spoke to the owners and they’re sure of the players that are gonna do it. Reece won’t sign a six-year contract if he’s not spoken to the owners and the directors.”

“Me and Reece spoke a lot; about things we need, players we need to sign and how things need to be. He wouldn’t sign a new contract if he didn’t know what was going on.”

A win for United at Stamford Bridge would open a 10-point gap between themselves and Liam Rosenior’s men.

Featured image Ben Roberts photo via Getty Images

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