Altay Bayindir’s former coach drops major update on star’s future



Altay Bayindir’s former coach at Ankaragücü, Mustafa Kaplan, has dropped a major update on the future of the Manchester United goalkeeper.

Summer exit looming

Bayindir is increasingly likely to leave United in the upcoming window as he looks to get his career back on track.

He joined United in the summer of 2023 from Fenerbahce, in a deal worth around £4.3 million. He has mostly played the role of a backup goalkeeper during his time at Old Trafford.

At the start of the season, then-manager Ruben Amorim gave Bayindir a chance to stake his claim in the side as it became clear that Andre Onana’s time at the club was up. Bayindir made six appearances, but struggled to make his mark.

United dipped into the market for reinforcements and signed Senne Lammens, who has started every game since making his debut in a 2-0 victory over Sunderland in October. Lammens’ impressive and consistent performances have made him the undisputed number one.

Besiktas attempted to sign Bayindir in January but United resisted their overtures. The Turkish giants are prepared to return in the summer, when United are expected to be more open to sanctioning Bayindir’s sale. A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that an agreement is in place between Besiktas and the Red Devils for Bayindir.

But Kaplan has revealed that Besiktas are not the only Super Lig outfit pursuing Bayindir. Fenerbahce are also eyeing him and there is a chance he could replace Ederson as their starting goalkeeper.

Bayindir transfer claim

Kaplan, who gave Bayindir his professional debut at Ankaragücü, said, “I played goalkeeper Altay Bayındır at Ankaragücü at a very young age. I gave him a chance against Galatasaray.”

“He conceded 6 goals. They said not to play him again. I stood behind him. Today he’s in Manchester.”

He added, “Beşiktaş already wants him, but Fenerbahçe is also considering bringing him back. We might see Altay in place of Ederson next season.”

Should Bayindir depart, United will almost surely bring in a new goalkeeper to maintain quality depth. That need is heightened by the fact that there is also doubt over the future of veteran keeper Tom Heaton.

United are next in action on Monday when they host Brentford at Old Trafford.

Featured image Jan Kruger via Getty Images

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