Mateus Mane: Man United leading rivals in race for Wolves starlet

Manchester United are leading a fiercely contested race to sign Mateus Mane with Wolverhampton Wanderers resigned to losing their 18-year-old starlet, according to a new report.

A Ray of Sunshine

In the midst of a miserable campaign at Molineux, the emergence of Mane has been a rare bright spot for the Black Country side. Though it was a foregone conclusion even before Christmas, Wolves were officially condemned to relegation yesterday after West Ham’s draw with Crystal Palace meant survival was mathematically impossible.

A host of players will now have both eyes on the exit door in the hope of remaining in the Premier League with a new side as their current team plunges down into the Championship.

Mane, a tricky left-winger with excellent dribbling and decision-making for a player so young, will undoubtedly be one who is plying his trade in England’s top division next year.

The Barreiro native, who holds dual citizenship in England and Portugal, made his debut at the tail end of last season before going on to lock down a place in Robert Edwards’ starting eleven from November onwards.

Despite standing just 5’7, the diminutive attacker possesses a potent combination of technique and fearlessness, having quickly established himself as Wolves’ most threatening forward after the departure of Hugo Strand-Larsen in January.

Eyed by England’s Elite

These impressive performances from a homegrown youngster in a team destined for relegation have, naturally, put a host of England’s top clubs on red alert over a bargain raid.

Sports Boom reveals the Red Devils are the frontrunners to agree a deal as the club’s hierarchy have placed Mane at the “very top of their transfer shortlist.” INEOS are understood to be keen to “finalise the transfer quickly” by exploiting the player’s “unhappy situation” at Wolves.

However, Arsenal and Liverpool are also in the hunt for his services, offering a serious threat to United’s plan. The Gunners are said to have received glowing reports from their scouts, while executives from Anfield have already “conducted a preliminary meeting” with Mane’s family and agents.

The key advantage United believe they hold over their rivals is their willingness to “include him directly into the wide rotation” at Old Trafford, with a major hole for a natural left-winger in Michael Carrick’s squad. By contrast, Arsenal and Liverpool both have experienced operators on this side of the pitch.

Final Thoughts

Mane’s contract at Molineux runs until 2029, offering Wolves a source of strength in negotiations. However, their descent into the Championship balances this, as the player will have no intention of dropping with his boyhood club when England’s elite are calling for him.

United are set to prioritise a revamp of the midfield this summer as Casemiro is set to leave and Manuel Ugarte has proven a disastrous signing, with the club’s primary targets expected to cost up to £100 million each. The acquisition of a ‘cheaper’ winger, who has already shown the ability to thrive in the Premier League, would help balance the books while bolstering the squad at the same time.

Featured image Ben Roberts Photo via Getty Images

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