Bruno Fernandes: Man United hold talks to clarify captain’s future

Manchester United have held talks with Bruno Fernandes to clarify the club captain’s future as rumours of a blockbuster exit continue to swirl in the background, according to a new report.

Interest from Abroad

Despite his integral role at Old Trafford, Fernandes came perilously close to leaving Old Trafford last summer after Al-Hilal expressed interest in a big-money raid to bring him to the Saudi Pro League.

While club sources insist the hierarchy did not consider this possibility, the player himself revealed in a public interview in December that he believed they would have accepted if he had pushed. Instead, after consulting with his wife and receiving unwavering support from then-head coach Ruben Amorim, Fernandes rejected this eye-watering proposal from the Middle East.

However, the Portugal international’s contract contains a £57 million release clause for clubs outside of England, which is active this summer.

European giants Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have both been mentioned as suitors, while Turkish champions Galatasaray have identified him as a key target. Al-Hilal are almost certain to reignite their interest as well, with riches in Riyadh always a difficult offer to reject.

But the Red Devils are even more dependent on the 31-year-old talisman than they were last season as he continues to age like the finest of wines. His effect runs deeper than his abilities with a football; he is the beating heart of the club as an institution, not just a team.

This does not detract from his performances, however, as O Capitão is a frontrunner for the PFA Player of the Year and within touching distance of the Premier League’s all-time assist record.

Interim boss Michael Carrick has described him as a “fantastic” player who has had a “huge impact straight away in so many ways” since arriving in Manchester from Sporting CP in 2021.

In short, United simply cannot afford to lose Fernandes – a reality INEOS have now accepted and, more importantly, communicated to the Maia native.

United reach out

The Sun reveals United have “moved to banish any uncertainty” around Fernandes’ future in M16.

Club figures are understood to have reached out to stress they “do not want him to leave under any circumstances” ahead of the summer window.

“United were spurred into action after Fernandes told Portuguese broadcasters Canal 11 in December that he was ‘hurt’ by the club’s willingness to cash in on him. Fernandes was told by United’s decision-makers that the club want him to be at the centre of a successful United side.

“United sources believe the mid-season approach has partially contributed to Fernandes’ fabulous form…[and] the Portugal international has expressed his happiness at United in recent weeks and the club hierarchy believe his future should be assured with Champions League qualification.”

Final Thoughts

As a team, a successful season will amount to securing a return to the Champions League with a top five finish. But the team’s best player deserves to make history in English football and be officially recognised for his outrageous talents.

If United are to return to the summit of English and European football in the next few years, Fernandes will be the driving factor behind it.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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