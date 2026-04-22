Marcus Rashford: Barcelona make intriguing offer to Man United for winger



Whether Marcus Rashford will return to Manchester United in the summer remains a mystery.

The Red Devils would love Barcelona to activate the £26 million option to buy that the two clubs agreed upon when they struck a season-long loan deal last summer.

However, the Spanish champions’ tricky financial situation has led them to argue that they are unable to honour those terms.

They would love a discount if they were to sign the winger on a permanent deal, but Ineos are not entertaining such talk; they want the Catalan giants to simply honour the terms agreed.

It is this tricky situation that leaves Rashford‘s future uncertain, whether he stays at Camp Nou or returns to Old Trafford.

A solution needs to be found, and fast.

Solution to the tricky Rashford situation on the table

Interestingly, a report by The Mirror now claims another deal could be struck, one that could suit every party.

The UK outlet reports:

“Barcelona want to extend Marcus Rashford’s loan deal from Manchester United into a second season. And Rashford would prefer to remain with the Spanish giants than return to Old Trafford in the summer.

“It’s understood Barca have put the proposal to United, who are considering whether or not to agree to a second loan deal.”

While Ineos might reject this proposal outright, one thing may yet force them to entertain it.

Barca have the upper hand

Rashford clearly wants Barcelona, and they know it. Bringing him back to sell him elsewhere could easily backfire.

United may end up having to reabsorb the hefty wages the Barca number 14 is on, and with the club actively trying to trim their wage bill, they would rather have him where he wants to be and where he is wanted.

With a second loan deal keeping Barca paying his wages, it should come as no surprise if the Manchester club agree to the proposal.

Perhaps that is precisely why the Old Trafford chiefs are giving Barcelona’s offer some thought.

Featured image Alex Caparros via Getty Images

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