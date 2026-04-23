Elliot Anderson price tag revealed as United and City prepare to battle



Manchester United’s hunt for Casemiro’s replacement has hit another roadblock if the latest reports are to be believed.

The Brazilian, who has looked like a player reborn under Michael Carrick, is all set to depart once his contract runs out in the summer.

The fans and his teammates have tried to change his mind, but a move to Inter Miami in the MLS seems like his next destination.

Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest was identified as the top priority target to replace the five-time Champions League winner.

Elliot Anderson price tag

Manchester City are reportedly in pole position, but with Rodri’s future still up in the air, there was every chance the Red Devils could potentially hijack the deal.

However, The Athletic have revealed that Forest owner, Evangelos Marinakis has slapped a record price tag of £125 million on his head.

The Greek owner has shown in the recent past how stubborn he can be when it comes to valuations, and it will be interesting to see if the Englishman‘s price does come down, especially in case Forest suffer relegation at the end of the season.

“Elliot Anderson tops United’s list for midfield due to his all-action style, but Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is believed to want as much as £125m for him.

City vs United for Elliot Anderson

“Marinakis has shown he is a formidable personality, holding firm on Morgan Gibbs-White last summer despite Spurs attempting to trigger his exit clause.

“Should Forest go down, though, logic dictates Anderson’s price would also reduce. Manchester City are thought to be Anderson’s favoured destination in the event of a move.

“But Rodri’s future is a factor. Some close observers doubt City could agree a fresh contract with Rodri and spend more than £100m on Anderson.”

Given the wage demands of Elliot Anderson and the current price tag, it looks almost impossible for the 20-time English league champions to pull off the deal.

All eyes will be on Forest’s fate in the English top flight. It will also be interesting to see how Marinakis reacts should the England international push for a move away irrespective of his team’s status.

Feature image Dan Istidene via Getty Images

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