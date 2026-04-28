Francisco Conceicao: Man United face fierce battle for Juventus star

Manchester United are preparing to battle bitter rivals Liverpool to sign Juventus winger Francisco Conceição this summer, according to the latest report from Italy.

Wing Wizard

Conceição, 23, is a tricky operator out wide, capable of leaving the opposition full-back for dead with a sharp twist or a tricky feint. However, these technical gifts do not always translate into end product, nor does his physicality off the ball match his skill on it.

Juventus fans have often cut frustrated figures with the Portugal international after two years in Turin, as he spent last season on loan from Porto before the Old Lady made his stay permanent over the summer.

However, Conceição has shown signs of consistency in recent months under the tutelage of Luciano Spalletti, who took charge from Igor Tudor at the Allianz Stadium at the end of October. A Serie A analyst opines the winger is “starting to a turn a corner” and slowly establishing himself as an “essential figure on the right side of attack” for Juve.

“He may not be the finished article just yet, but there’s every reason to believe that Conceição is capable of evolving into one of the very best right wingers in football and form a devastating wing duo alongside Yıldız,” the report concludes.

And while this may have a tinge of bias underpinning it, the Coimbra native’s talents have never been in doubt. He just now seems to be putting the pieces together to apply them – with two English heavyweights clearly taking notice.

Eyed by England’s Elite

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport reveals United and Liverpool are keeping close tabs on Conceição as the two rivals look to upgrade their flanks.

The Merseyside club are looking to replace Mohamed Salah, who will depart for the Saudi Pro League at the end of the season. The report states they see the Juventus winger as a “similar fit to the Egyptian’s after his move from Roma to Anfield” in 2017.

Meanwhile, United’s almost certain return to the Champions League next season has seen INEOS move to reinforce their forward line out wide, with Conceição having played on both flanks previously in his career.

Gazzetta dello Sport concludes that Juventus would be unwilling to entertain an exit for anything less than €45-50 million, as his contract – which runs until 2030 – bolsters their negotiating position.

Final Thoughts

Conceição is undoubtedly a talented footballer, with a selection of technical skills that will excite even the most unenthusiastic of fans. However, his diminutive 5’5″ frame and issues in terms of output and consistency make him a risky purchase for the Red Devils this summer.

The fact that his favoured flank is the right-hand side only exacerbates this issue, given the presence of Bryan Mbeumo and Amad at Old Trafford already.

Featured image Paulo Bruno via Getty Images

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