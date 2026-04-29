Luke Shaw faces anxious wait over personal record after injury scare



Manchester United defender Luke Shaw is at serious risk of failing to hit an impressive personal milestone after the Brentford injury scare.

Shaw injured

Shaw was named in the starting XI for Monday evening’s 2-1 win over Brentford at Old Trafford.

Casemiro and Benjamin Sesko found the back of the net in the first half to ensure that Mathias Jensen’s 87th-minute strike was only a consolation prize for the Bees.

The result took United to within touching distance of securing Champions League football, with the Red Devils in need of just two points from their remaining four games to mathematically book their place in the competition.

With 20 minutes left to play against Keith Andrews’ men, Shaw was forced off with an apparent injury. Leny Yoro saw out the rest of the game as he replaced him on the pitch.

Michael Carrick did not provide an injury update on Shaw during his post-match media obligations. Fans are therefore waiting with bated breath to find out what the situation is with the England international.

Personal record at risk

Should Shaw be rendered unavailable for Sunday’s home meeting with Liverpool, it would bring an impressive run to an end.

Having started every Premier League game so far this season, the 30-year-old is on track to achieve a career first – featuring in every top-flight fixture.

Luke Shaw is now just four games away from starting in 𝙖𝙡𝙡 38 Premier League games this season 😳⏳ It would be the first time he’s featured in every single league game since joining Manchester United 12 years ago 👏 pic.twitter.com/qB6r3cj8Mq — LiveScore (@livescore) April 28, 2026

In contrast, Shaw managed only seven appearances last season. His United career has been repeatedly derailed by injuries, keeping him sidelined for long stretches.

There is no doubt he will do everything possible to be fit and available for the Liverpool game. He was snubbed by Thomas Tuchel from the England squad last month but has continued to perform well in the hopes of changing the German coach’s mind ahead of the World Cup.

If Shaw is unable to play, then Carrick may call on Noussair Mazraoui to play at left-back.

Carrick is likely to give an update on Shaw later this week when he holds his pre-match presser for the Liverpool game.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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